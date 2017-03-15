Emma Watson Hacked & Intimate Photos Of ‘Beauty & The Beast’ Star Leaked Online

REX Shutterstock

Oh, no! A new report claims that intimate private photos of Emma Watson have been leaked online by hackers. Is another celeb ‘fappening’ upon us?

Has Emma Watson, 26, fallen victim to hackers? The stunning Beauty and the Beast star was allegedly hacked, allowing private and potentially nude photos of her to be leaked online, claims the Daily Mail. The report claims that these so-called racy photos of Emma were posted on message board site 4Chan as well as the “dark” web.

However, Emma’s rep was quick to shoot these reports down. “Photos from a clothes fitting Emma had with a stylist a couple of years ago have been stolen,” reads a statement from her rep. Emma’s team remains adamant that Emma is not “nude” in any of the photos, adding: “They are not nude photographs. Lawyers have been instructed and we are not commenting further.”

Unfortunately, Emma is not the only name rumored to have her private pictures leaked onto the internet. Amanda Seyfried, 31, is also being named by multiple reports, though nothing has been confirmed. Amanda is currently pregnant with her first child, expected with her fiance, Thomas Sadoski, 40. Hopefully she’s as lucky as Emma and this is just a hoax.

For now, Emma is ignoring reports and hackers alike as she continues to push her new movie, Beauty and the Beast, which, as HollywoodLife.com claimed in it’s review, is sure to be a massive hit. The actress has been busying updating The Press Tour Instagram account as she travels the world promoting the Disney movie, and we are endlessly obsessed with all of her amazing looks. Seriously, how does this amazing young woman continue to have so many incredible fashion moments? Swoon!

