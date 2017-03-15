Donald Trump Refuses To Apologize To Barack Obama After Accusing Him Of Wiretapping

REX/Shutterstock

#SorryNotSorry! Still convinced that Barack Obama wiretapped his phones during the 2016 election, Donald Trump refused to apologize to the former President during his interview with Fox News’ Tucker Carlson on Mar. 15. Here’s the latest update!

Better grab some popcorn folks, because this feud between Barack Obama, 55, and Donald Trump, 70, isn’t settling down anytime soon! The President, who was given a chance to apologize to his predecessor for accusing him of wiretapping phones inside Trump Tower during the election without any evidence, immediately shot down the golden opportunity during an interview with Tucker Carlson on Mar. 15.

Instead of waving a white flag, the former Apprentice host hinted that it’s just matter of timing before proof of wiretapping comes out. Tucker was equally shocked that Trump tweeted about it without presenting any evidence, and asked the President if doing things like that diminishes his credibility. Of course Trump went the total opposite direction by thanking Twitter for his success and popularity.

In Trump’s eyes, “wiretapping covers a lot of different things.” But to the government, it’s a very serious accusation that cannot be carried out by any president, according to Obama’s former policy advisor, Ben Rhodes. Obama’s team immediately took action to slam Trump’s claims as “total nonsense.” Additionally, Kevin Lewis released a statement on Mar. 4 that read — “A cardinal rule of the Obama Administration was that no White House official ever interfered with any independent investigation led by the Department of Justice.”

Now that Trump has demanded congress to launch a wiretapping investigation against Obama, he swears evidence will eventually come up to support his accusations. “I think you’re going to find some very interesting items coming to the forefront over the next two weeks,” added the former business mogul during his interview. Prior to tonight, Sean Spicer confirmed that Trump believes “there was surveillance that was conducted during the 2016 election.” Now we play the waiting game until Trump’s camp finds something concrete against Obama.

