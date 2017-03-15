Donald Trump Fires Back At Snoop Dogg After Music Video Diss: Your Career Is ‘Failing’

Add Snoop Dogg to the growing list of people President Donald Trump has insulted on Twitter. After Snoop pulled a fake gun on a fake Trump in a music video, the real thing blasted the rapper by calling him washed-up. Donald even hinted that Snoop could be going to the pound!

“Can you imagine what the outcry would be if [Snoop Dogg], failing career and all, had aimed a fired the gun at President [Barack] Obama? Jail Time!” Donald Trump, 70, tweeted on March 15, suddenly becoming an rap expert.Huh. Someone on Fox News must have played a clip from Snoop’s new video. How else would Donald even know about it?

Snoop, 45, dropped the video for “Lavender,” a reworking of a track by Canadian jazz instrumental hip-hop group BADBADNOTGOOD, on March 12. In the vid, clowns run the world, with one named “President Ronald Klump.” “Ronald,” as it turns out, happens to look just like you-know-who.

Can you imagine what the outcry would be if @SnoopDogg, failing career and all, had aimed and fired the gun at President Obama? Jail time! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 15, 2017

At the end of the video, Snoop fires a toy gun at “Ronald,” with a banner reading “BANG!” popping out of the gun’s barrel. The video also highlights police brutality and the killing of people of color by the authorities. “Nobody’s dealing with the real issue(s) with this f*cking clown as president,” Snoop said when talking about the video. This is a change in tone from when Snoop roasted Donald back in 2011. They seemed like friends!

Making “any threat to take the life of, to kidnap, or to inflict bodily harm upon the President of the United States” is a class E felony under the United States Code Title 18, Section 871, according to Cornell University Law School. Someone convicted of this crime could be fined or face up to five years in prison. Yet, since the offense consists of pure speech, something like Snoop’s artistic expression may be protected as free speech under the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.

Some critics have blasted the video, with Trump’s lawyer, Michael Cohen, calling it “disgraceful” before demanding Snoop apologize to the president. However, some of Snoop’s peers backed him up. “It’s basically him saying everybody’s a clown including Trump, which I think we all agree,” Ice-T, 59, told TMZ (per Billboard) “The part where you point the gun at the president, that’s against the law, you gotta know that.”

“You can’t kill the president, but he pushed the line and he had the edge right there,” Ice said. As for the reaction had Snoop pointed a gun at Barack Obama? “I’d think it’d be terrible, but Obama wasn’t the same guy as Trump…I think Trump brings a lot of these jokes onto himself.”

