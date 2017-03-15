Donald Trump Insults Pulitzer Prize-Winning Reporter Who Uncovered His Tax Returns

REX/Shutterstock

Rachel Maddow released a portion of President Donald Trump’s 2005 tax return on March 14 and the commander-in-chief is mad as hell about it! Shortly after Rachel revealed Trump’s returns he took to Twitter to lash out, basically calling the investigative journalist who uncovered the returns ‘irrelevant.’

President Donald Trump, 70 — who consistently refused to release his tax returns all throughout the 2016 presidential election and has yet to do so even after taking office — has flipped out now that Rachel Maddow, 43, released some of them for him.

Naturally, Trump took to Twitter on March 15 to address the situation, just hours after Rachel released his 1040 form from 2005 (the same year he married Melania Trump, 46) on MSNBC. “Does anybody really believe that a reporter, who nobody ever heard of, “went to his mailbox” and found my tax returns?” he wrote on the social media site, referring to David Cay Johnston, the investigative journalist who gave Rachel the returns. Oh, and of course, he concluded the message with yet another “FAKE NEWS!” comment.

Does anybody really believe that a reporter, who nobody ever heard of, "went to his mailbox" and found my tax returns? @NBCNews FAKE NEWS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 15, 2017

The two page tax document revealed that Trump paid over $38 million in taxes in 2005, made over $150 million that year, and took a write down of $130 million.

Right before Rachel’s segment the White House attempted to get ahead of the story by releasing a statement to multiple news outlets highlighting some of Trump’s tax info and slamming the media. “You know you are desperate for ratings when you are willing to violate the law to push a story about two pages of tax returns from over a decade ago,” the statement said. Clearly, this wasn’t enough for President Trump — he couldn’t hold back from tweeting about it, obviously!

