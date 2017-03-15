David & Victoria Beckham Divorce Drama: Is Fairytale Romance Finally Over?

REX/Shutterstock

Say it ain’t so?! A new report on March 15 claims that David and Victoria Beckham are on the verge of a messy split after 18 years of marriage. Rumor has it that the longtime lovers are allegedly already planning their ‘exit strategies.’ But, there’s one MAJOR catch…

David, 41, and Victoria Beckham, 42, — one of Hollywood’s fairytale couples — are headed for a divorce? Well, that’s the scoop, according Star magazine in their March 15 issue. This is the last thing we expected, since David revealed that he and Victoria renewed their vows after 18 years of martial bliss, in a Jan. 30 interview with BBC Radio 4.

However, “There is not one single photo from this supposed ceremony, and those two share everything,” the mag claims. “It’s all smiles until the cameras stop flashing,” a source says, which is what reportedly happened on their recent ski trip to Whistler, Canada in Feb. 2017. “Victoria wouldn’t even look at David,” a fellow skier supposedly tells the mag. “It was clearly a PR stunt — she lept from him every single shot.” This winter getaway the mag is referring to is this one, below, when Victoria and David’s son, Brooklyn, 18, took a rough fall and broke his collarbone… We’re wishing him a speedy recovery!

As if that wasn’t brutal enough, Victoria is allegedly “in the process” of removing all of her “David-inspired tattoos” — you know, the wedding homage on her back and his initials that are inked on her wrist. A bit extreme, don’t you think?

Anyway, the mag alleges that the longtime lovers “refused to consider couples counseling” in 2016, because it’s “probably gone too far” by now. The latest on their reported split status is that the fashion designer and the star soccer player are reportedly already planning their “exit strategies.” We’re exhausted after hearing all of that.

But, let’s pump the breaks on these split rumors for a number of reasons. The main one being — “It’s fiction and complete fabrication,” a rep for the couple EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. So, you guys can put away the tissues.

Not to mention, David ADMITTED that he and Victoria renewed their vows in Jan. 2017, and they’ve been together for 18 happy years. And, did anyone forget about when she gushed over David in the Oct. 2016 issue with British Vogue? She said it was “love at first sight” with the athlete! Come on, now! They’re probably the last Hollywood couple that would be headed for splitsville. You’ve got to love the rumor mill!

HollywoodLifers, do you think David and Victoria’s marriage is seriously in trouble?

