Chrissy Teigen’s Postpartum: John Legend Reveals Why He’s Proud To Stand By Her

It’s official — John Legend is the sweetest husband! In a new interview on March 14, he gushed over Chrissy Teigen! The singer commended her brave move to candidly confess that she experienced postpartum depression after the birth of their first child, Luna, 11 months, in April 2016.

Chrissy Teigen, 31, shocked the world when she admitted that she went through an emotional bout with postpartum depression after the birth of little Luna Legend, 11 months, on April 14, 2016. She detailed the “painful” and emotional struggles she endured while trying to return to work after maternity leave in Glamour‘s April cover story. Now, John Legend, 38, is ready to talk about how the past nine months have truly been for the first-time parents. Disclaimer: this is super emotional…

“For me as a husband, it was my job to do the best I could to support her and understand what she was going through and do whatever I could do to help her. I feel like that’s the least I could do,” John told PEOPLE at The Most Powerful Stylists in Hollywood Dinner Hosted by The Hollywood Reporter and Jimmy Choo on March 14.

The La La Land actor even admitted that as man, PPD isn’t something he knew a lot about before enduring the emotional experience with his wife. “[As a man] you don’t know internally what it feels like. You should read about it and understand what it is and really just be there to help,” he revealed about couples who should educate themselves on the condition. “You need to be present and you need to be compassionate. And we’re all learning and trying to figure it out as we go. At least do that and try to figure it out together.” Guys, Chrissy has a beyond incredible support system!

Chrissy revealed to Glamour that she wanted to speak up about going through PPD now, because she wanted to let women know that they shouldn’t feel “embarrassed” or “alone.” And, you can bet her supportive hubby was happy that she decided to open up about her own struggles.

“I’m glad she wrote about it,” he told PEOPLE. “I think it was powerful for her to let a lot of women know they’re not alone, and no matter how much money you have or fame, anybody can feel that. And it’s hard for anybody no matter how successful you are and how many resources you have.” Wow. John went on to explain that although it’s “difficult” to be a first-time parent, the experience as a whole has only made his partnership with Chrissy even stronger. SO cute!

Chrissy gave birth to Luna, her first child with John, on April 14, 2016. Although she’s gone through the extremely emotional experience of PPD, the model isn’t letting that stop her from expanding her already-adorable family. “John and I still hope to give Luna a few siblings… postpartum hasn’t changed that,” she admitted, after her candid confession. We’re so happy to hear that, and Chrissy’s emotional admission has definitely showed just how strong she really is. And, we have to admit, we’d love to see her rock that incredible pregnancy style again!

