Rachel Maddow Applauded By Chrissy Teigen & More For Releasing Trump’s Tax Returns

Image Courtesy of NBC

Democrats have been waiting months for Donald Trump to share his tax returns, and now that Rachel Maddow has finally released them, celebrities are showering her with praise. Check out reactions from some of the stars here.

Donald Trump’s 2005 tax returns finally went public thanks to Rachel Maddow, 43, on March 14. The president has refused to release his tax info for months, but investigative journalist, David Cay Johnston, managed to obtain a copy of his 2005 1040, and handed it over to MSNBC. The papers revealed that Trump made over $150 million that year, and paid $38 million in taxes, while also taking a large write down of $130 million.

News that Rachel would be unveiling the tax returns broke just hours before her show on March 14, and naturally, the Internet immediately blew up with people — celebrities included — buzzing about it. “oh, this is delightful,” Chrissy Teigen tweeted, although she later followed up that she was pretty disappointed that Rachel only produced two pages of information, a sentiment many others shared. Check out more celeb reactions here:

trump furiously trying to ban television right now — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 15, 2017

Agree tonight was overhyped but @maddow is brilliant & digs into Trump's corruption every night from every angle in a way few on TV do. — billy eichner (@billyeichner) March 15, 2017

Of course, Trump’s more recent returns have not been released, and many have even speculated that he leaked this 2005 1040 on his own — after all, it does show that he paid his taxes, which many were hesitant to believe since he kept his returns hidden for so long. What about in the years after 2005, though, Donald?!

Naturally, the president took to Twitter to comment on this whole situation, calling out David as irrelevant. “Does anybody really believe that a reporter, who nobody ever heard of, “went to his mailbox” and found my tax returns?” he asked. “FAKE NEWS!” The White House also released a statement on the situation, calling Rachel “desperate for ratings” and accusing her of “violating the law.”

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Rachel releasing Trump’s tax returns? Which celebrity’s reaction do you think is best?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.