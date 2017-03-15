‘Buffy’: James Marsters Recalls Trying To Take Sarah Michelle Gellar ‘Down A Peg’

REX/Shutterstock

Well stake our hearts, why don’t you? In honor of ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’s 20th anniversary, James Marsters, who played Spike on the hit series, revealed to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY he didn’t always play nice with his co-star Sarah Michelle Gellar!

Okay, Buffy the Vampire Slayer fans, maybe Spike (James Marsters) was way more evil than we all thought! While talking about the cult TV show’s 20th anniversary on March 10, James — who played the villainous vampire turned anti-hero — revealed to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY how much he used to mess with the slayer while they were filming!

“Sarah [Michelle Gellar] was gracious and kind, but she was Buffy, and I had this overwhelming need to take her down a peg,” James, 54, said of his 39-year-old former co-star, as he explained that his “punk rocker” background compels him to “tear down people in subversive situations.” “Behind the scenes it was, ‘Hello! Good morning, Sarah! Can I get you a cup of tea?’ Because Sarah is the lead,” the actor said while laughing.

“But then they call action and it’s, ‘Hello, Sarah. I’m gonna ruin your day. Let me see if I can make you forget your lines. Or when the stunt doubles have to be careful because you’re fragile and might break. But guess what? I don’t have to be that careful. Come here!'”James said teasingly of how he would treat SMG once they were in character. “But then Spike falls in love with Buffy and it’s ‘Oh Buffy, come here. Oh, are you okay?’ And the subversive in me was just starved!” James joked.

The actor went on to explain that when he joined the show’s spin-off series, Angel, he was once again able to have fun messing with a co-star, this time David Boreanaz, 47, who had played Sarah’s love interest, Angel, on the original series.

“I got to go over on Angel and be that jerk friend that is jealous of you, but still asks to stay at your house, and said he would stay there for one week — but then he doesn’t leave and eats all your food,” James said. “And I could be the jerk again, and David was awesome to me from day one.”

Well now we know that James loved antagonizing everyone as Spike as much as we loved watching him do it!

