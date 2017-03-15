Bow Wow Joins The Snoop Dogg Vs. Trump Feud: We’re Gonna ‘Pimp’ Melania Out

REX/Shuttesrtock

Uh oh! Bow Wow has jumped into Snoop Dogg versus Donald Trump’s feud, and he’s dragging First Lady Melania Trump into it. We’ve got the details on how he’s crudely threatening to ‘pimp’ her out if Trump keeps slamming Snoop.

This definitely could have been handled so much better. Snoop Dogg‘s allies have been rallying on his behalf ever since President Donald Trump called out his “failing career” on Twitter. Bow Wow — real name Shad Moss — has jumped on Team Snoop, but he got a ton of fans riled up when he threatened to pimp out First Lady Melania Trump, 47, in his diss. “Ayo @ realDonaldTrump shut your punk ass up talking shit about my uncle @ SnoopDogg before we pimp your wife and make her work for us,” he tweeted out Mar. 15. Even people who dislike Trump responded to his incendiary tweet, telling the 30-year-old he went WAY too far.

Ayo @realDonaldTrump shut your punk ass up talking shit about my uncle @SnoopDogg before we pimp your wife and make her work for us. — Shad Moss(Bow Wow) (@smoss) March 15, 2017

Snoop started things off when he shaded the president in his new video for “Lavender,” where he featured a clown named “Ronald Krump” who the rapper pretends to shoot at the end with a fake gun that fires the world “bang.” He told Billboard that he’s got a litany of issues with the Trumpster, including the Muslim travel ban, allowance of police brutality and more, and then referred to his policies as “clown s***.”

That got Trump all riled up and instead of keeping his cool and letting it go, he put Snoop on blast through his Twitter account! “Can you imagine what the outcry would be if @ SnoopDogg, failing career and all, had aimed and fired the gun at President Obama? Jail time!”he tweeted on Mar. 15. That brought out the likes of T.I. and more rappers who slammed the president for dissing Snoop’s hit-making skills. They’ve all kept their ire directed at Trump, so Bow Wow definitely crossed the line by dragging poor Melania into this mess in such an insulting way.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think about Bow Wow threatening to pimp out the first lady? Did he go too far in the Trump vs. Snoop Dogg feud?

