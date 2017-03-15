Ben Affleck & Jennifer Garner Enjoy Day Out After His Rehab Stint: Is She Still His Rock?

Splash News

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner continue to fuel rumors that they’re calling off their divorce! The co-parents were spotted on a seemingly romantic day date on March 15! This comes after Ben’s emotional rehab confession, where he even gushed over Jen! You have to see the pics!

Are they or aren’t they? That seems to be the question these days when it comes to Ben Affleck, 44, and Jennifer Garner‘s, 44, impending divorce. Less than 24 hours — That’s how long it took for the longtime lovers to reunite after Ben publicly confessed to a Feb. 2017 rehab stint for an alcohol addiction. The casually-dressed pair were spotted with a dark grey Lexus vehicle during the day on March 15. And, although they’ve been publicly supportive of one another, these two are the most amicable exes we’ve ever seen!

Ben and Jen’s outing comes on the heels of his rehab confession via Facebook. The actor announced, on March 14, that he had finished a stint in rehab for an alcohol addiction — something he’s dealt with for years. In fact, he entered rehab in 2001 for the same issues.

“I want to live my life to the fullest and be the best father I can be,” Ben said in the lengthy post. He even gushed over Jen when he said, “I’m lucky to have the love of my family and friends, including my co-parent, Jen, who has supported me and cared for our kids as I’ve done the work I set out to do.” Ben reportedly entered a rehab facility just after the Feb. 26 Oscars, as reported by TMZ. If this is true, he would have spent two weeks in the treatment center.

Taking this step toward his “positive recovery” was something Ben did all on his own, a source close to Ben told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “There wasn’t one thing that pushed him over the edge, but this is something he has been working on. This is going to be an ongoing thing for him, he is very invested in his health and he is trying to get healthy.” We’re so happy to hear that.

Although Ben and Jen have been reported to be reconciling, other conflicting reports claim that is not the case. There was even a Feb. 17 report that claimed Jen had already filed divorce papers. However, the status of their relationship is unclear at this time. While the duo have obviously been spending some valuable time together, they have yet to publicly address the reconciliation rumors.

The couple announced their split in June 2015, exactly ten years after they tied the knot. Ben and Jen have remained amicable and supportive of one another, and they continue to be dedicated co-parents to their children, Seraphina, 11, Violet, 8, and Samuel, 5.

