‘AYTO’ Finale Recap: 10 Perfect Matches Revealed — But Could They Figure It Out?

The season five cast of ‘Are You the One?’ have had a really hard time finding their perfect matches — but so did the past four seasons’ casts. So, did they succeed?

It’s finale time which meant everyone was going crazy: Kathryn and Ozzy headed to the boom boom room, which upset Hannah again, while Shannon was still confused over who her match was. For the challenge this week, the men were given a clue about a woman, and if they thought it described who they wanted to go on a date with, they chose to eat some sort of disgusting food.

Joey immediately drank a fish guts smoothie to try and got a date with Casandra. According to the strategy they were not a match, but he wanted to be with her. Derrick needed a date with Shannon or Casandra, so he ate pig skin when he thought a clue could be describing her — but he chose wrong and got a date with Tyranny, who he couldn’t go back into the truth booth with because they had traded it for money.

Obviously Cas and Joey were sent into the truth booth but the group decided to add some money to their total instead of finding out if they were a match; they do know they don’t get the money if they don’t get the perfect matches, right?

Here’s who picked who at the final ceremony: Michael picked Kari; Ozzy picked Gianna; Mike picked Alicia; Joey picked Hannah; Osvaldo picked Taylor; Tyranny picked Jaylan; Tyler picked Casandra; Andre picked Kathryn; and Derrick picked Shannon.

Apparently not. They headed to the final match up ceremony and only got… 8 beams. That’s right, they were the first losing house ever in Are You the One? history.

Here’s who the perfect matches were, as they were revealed on the reunion, starting with the eight they got right:

Edward & Kam

Hayden & Carolina

Andre & Kathryn

Michael & Kari

Mike & Alicia

Osvaldo & Taylor

Ozzy & Gianna

Jaylan & Tyranny

Derrick & Casandra

Joey & Shannon

Tyler & Hannah

