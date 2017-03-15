Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt: She Always ‘Feared’ He’d Go Back To Jennifer Aniston

An investigative journalist is dropping bombshell claims about the demise of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s marriage…including that of Angie’s alleged jealousy, particularly over Brad’s ex, Jennifer Aniston!

Brad Pitt, 53, left Jennifer Aniston, 48, for Angelina Jolie, 41, in 2005, but that didn’t stop Angie from worrying about her man’s possible communication with his ex throughout their years-long relationship, according to investigative journalist, Ian Halperin. Ian will soon drop the documentary Broken: The Incredible Story of Brangelina, and is dishing about the pair’s relationship ahead of the release.

“I truly believe that Angie always harbored the fear that Brad and Jen were secretly in contact and might reconnect,” Ian tells Star magazine. HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY heard the same thing just earlier this month. “Angie is quite jealous and insecure,” an insider told us. “She really wanted Brad to distance himself from Jen completely after he left her. No matter how much Brad assured her, Angie, deep down, always feared he would go back to Jen.”

Well, even though she filed for divorce in September, Angie couldn’t have been happy to learn that her ex has been in in touch with Jennifer on a “limited basis” in recent weeks. “It stings for Angelina to know that Brad still thinks about Jen and wants to stay connected to her,” a source explained to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. Ian also told the mag that Angie went “wild” when rumors spread that Brad had cheated on her with Marion Cotillard, 42, last year.

This alleged jealousy isn’t a one-way street, though — Brad wasn’t thrilled about Angie’s close friendship with her ex, Billy Bob Thornton, either, Ian claims. “It’s hard not to be wary about a former lover with whom your wife famously swapped vials of blood,” he said to Star. Well, that’s true..

