Amanda Seyfried Hacked: Nude Photos Leak Online & Actress Threatens To Sue

First Emma Watson, now Amanda Seyfried! The gorgeous pregnant actress took immediate legal action on March 15 after nude photos of her were stolen and leaked online. Now, she’s demanding that the scummy site that published the pics take them down… or else!

A website published leaked naked pictures of Amanda Seyfried, 31, on March 15, and she’s not going to just sit back and let her privacy be disrespected like that! The pregnant actress’ legal team released an angry letter published on TMZ, and they’ve got some serious demands for the site called Celeb Jihad. Click here to see the docs!

“It recently has come to our client’s attention that several very private photographs of Ms. Seyfried either in various states of nudity or in intimate moments with her former boyfriend have been reproduced and posted,” the letter says. “These photographs are believed to have been leaked, i.e., wrongfully obtained by a third party or parties without Ms. Seyfried’s knowledge or consent.” So disgusting!

The letter demands that the owners of the grimy website remove any use of the stolen photographs, as well as reminds them that they are responsible for preserving any evidence that could lead to the arrest of the hacker that stole and leaked the pics. That includes “all emails, text messages, chat logs, screenshots or other electronic or paper documents stored on the work or home computers or mobile devices of your employees or on the cloud.” With info like that, we hope the scumbag is finally brought to justice! They also make it clear that they WILL prosecute them to the highest extent of the law if they don’t cooperate. Go Amanda!

This shocking news comes the same day that Emma Watson’s personal photos were also leaked after she was hacked. We would love for these two strong women to team up and take this hacker jerk down for good!

