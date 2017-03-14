Wake Forest Vs. Kansas State Live Stream: Watch 2017 NCAA March Madness Online

Image Courtesy of Wake Forest/Image Courtesy of Kansas State

March Madness is underway! Wake Forest is going head to head against Kansas State during their NCAA men’s basketball tournament play-in game and we’ve got your way to catch all the action Mar. 14 from Dayton, OH via live stream!

Let’s go! The Wake Forest Demon Deacons will face off against the Kansas State Wildcats as part of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament’s First Four, and the winner move on to the tourney as the 11th seed in the South to take on sixth ranked Cincinnati. Both teams are going to be fighting hard for the chance to advance during March Madness, so scroll down for live stream details!

Wake Forest under head coach and former NBA star Danny Manning, 50, is back in the NCAA tourney for the first time since 2010, which marks the longest drought in the ACC. The Deacons won four of their last five games, ending up at 19-13 and punching their ticket to March Madness. “We’re really excited,’’ Coach Manning said ahead of the game “We’re relieved to see your name up there and I think with all the hard work and adversity we’ve faced this year, it’s nice to see that rewarded with an opportunity to continue to play in the NCAA Tournament. Now it’s about getting as prepared as possible to face a very talented K-State team.’’

2017 marks K-State’s 29th appearance overall for the 20-13 Wildcats, and their third in just the past five years. Kansas State coach Bruce Weber, 60, led the team to a 20-win season with upset victories against West Virginia and Baylor (twice!) to make it into the 68 team tournament. It’s their first time back in March Madness since 2014, and they’ll be fighting hard against the Demon Deacons to advance to play Cincinnati on Mar. 17 in Sacramento.

