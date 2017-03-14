New Orleans Vs. Mt. St. Mary’s Live Stream: Watch The March Madness Game Online

Image Courtesy of University of New Orleans/Image Courtesy of Mount St. Mary's College

The University of New Orleans and Mount Saint Mary’s are helping kick off March Madness with their play-in game Mar. 14. We’ve got all the details on how you can watch the start of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament via live stream!

The great news for the University of New Orleans and Mount Saint Mary’s College is that they made it to the NCAA men’s basketball tournament as play-in teams. The bad news for both squads is that the winner will then face defending champ Villanova in the Wildcats’ first game of March Madness. Both teams fought hard to make it into the tourney and you won’t want to miss a second of their scrappy efforts as they go head to head. A 16th ranked team has never knocked off a number one ranked squad, but anything can happen! Scroll down for the live stream details on the UNO vs. Mount Saint Mary’s match-up from Dayton, OH.

New Orleans (20-11) qualified for their first NCAA tournament since 1996 after beating Texas A&M-Corpus Christi in a dramatic overtime win Mar. 11. to take the Southland Conference championship. They’re playing in the First Four against Mount St. Mary’s (19-15), who took home their first regular season title in the Northeast Conference in a whopping 21 years. They last played during March Madness back in 2014 when they lost their play-in game to Albany, so this could be their chance to make it into full tournament action.

Just getting to the big show is a remarkable achievement for UNO, after they contemplated dropping to Division III following the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina in 2005. The storm damaged sports facilities and caused a plunge in enrollment, but current coach Mark Slessinger arrived at the school in 2012 to help get their basketball program back on its feet. Defeating MSM and getting a chance to play Villanova in the NCAA Div. 1 mens’ tournament would be such a sweet reward.

