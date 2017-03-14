Leicester City Vs. Sevilla Live Stream: Watch The Champions League Match Online

It’s make or break for Leicester City in the Champions League when they take on Sevilla on March 14. The second leg is well balanced with the Spanish team 2-1 up from the first match, so, don’t miss any of the action!

Jamie Vardy, 30, scored a vital away goal for Leicester City against Sevilla giving them plenty of hope for the replay at their King Power Stadium before their home fans. The Spanish side will start off as favorites but The Foxes will be confident too. Kick off is set for 3:45 PM ET.

Leicester have a near full-strength squad available as they aim to overturn a 2-1 deficit in their Champions League last-16 tie with Spanish side Sevilla. French midfielder Nampalys Mendy, 24, will be missing after he suffered a knee injury during training. The second leg represents the Foxes’ first home knockout game in Europe’s premier club competition.

The EPL team are in good form going into this game. The first-leg defeat was Claudio Ranieri’s, 65, final match as City manager before he was sensationally sacked nine months after leading them to the Premier League title. Since then they have won their Premier League matches 3-1 against Liverpool and Hull City under new manager Craig Shakespeare, 55.

Jorge Sampaoli’s, 56, La Liga side have played four games since the first leg, drawing the last two 1-1, at Alaves and at home against struggling Leganes but they just need to score a goal to give Leicester City a tough task. Important players for the Spanish side will be Steven N’Zonzi, 28, and Samir Nasri, 29, as they look to send Leicester crashing-out of the Champions League.

Nasri has experience of playing in the Premier League with stints with both Arsenal and Manchester City, so, this could be crucial in this match which is bound to be a very edgy and close affair. The Spanish team will try and hit Leicester on the break, so, the British side will have to very disciplined in defense if they are going to get through this important tie.

