Juventus Vs. Porto Live Stream: Watch The Champions League Match Online

Rex/Shutterstock

Goal! Juventus and Porto meet for the second Round of 16 match on March 14. With Juve winning the first clash, Porta has to put up some points if they want to survive. Can they do it? Tune in to find out.

In a Champions League season that sees Barcelona come back from a 0-4 deficit to advance, anything is possible. So, while FC Porto enters Juventus Stadium with the aggregate score 0-2, they could pull off the upset to eliminate Juventus. Will the Serie A superstars suffer a severe soccer shutdown in front of their hometown? The match is set for 3:45 PM ET so be sure to watch!

Juventus scored big in the first Round of 16 leg, blanking Porto at home. Bianconeri took advantage of Alex Telles, 24, getting sent off the pitch with a red card, according to Bleacher Report, simply overpowering the Portuguese side. pArko Pjaca, 21, and Dani Alves, 33, netted two late goals to give Juve a steady advantage.

However, it’s not all great news. Giorgio Chiellini, 32, is not a lock for this game. The defender missed a game against AC Milan on March 10 due to a muscle problem. Mario Mandzukic, 30, and Alex Sandro, 26, were also absent, but despite this, the team managed to win, 2-1. Alex and Mario are expected to return to the XI for this game, but fans shouldn’t hold their breath about Giorgio.

For Paulo Dybala, this is personally a special opportunity. The Juventus forward wants to net a goal past Porto’s goalkeeper, Iker Casillas, 35. “My job is to score goals and to do so against a goalkeeper like him, with the maximum respect, would be special,” he said, per Sky Sports. “Despite his age he is still a big player at Porto. His achievements as a goalkeeper are historic, everything he has managed to win at [Real Madrid] and the Spanish national team.”

Who do you want to win this game, HollywoodLifers? DO you think Porto will pull a Barca and walk away with the comeback win? Or will Juve advance?

