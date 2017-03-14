Jimmy Kimmel Gets Nick Viall & Vanessa Grimaldi To Reveal Where They First Had Sex

Image Courtesy of ABC

Cuties! Fresh off of their big finale on ‘The Bachelor,’ Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi stopped by ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ Mar. 13. We’ve got the details on how the host got the newly engaged couple to dish on where they first made love!

What a big night for Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi! Not only did they get engaged on The Bachelor finale, the pair appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live Mar. 13 after the show aired to dish about how things are going for them now. Jimmy always plays “The Newly-Engaged Game” with the freshly bethrothed couples from the show, so we got a taste of how much they really know about each other. Of course the most amazing question that he posed was, “Where did you and your fiancée first make love?” Fortunately this was an easy one for them both to get right, as they both answered “Finland.”

Aww! Of course the Fantasy Suite dates went down in snowy Lapland, Finland, so we don’t know if they did it during their overnight date or if they waited until after he popped the question. We got a big hint that he did it with another contestant, as runner-up Raven Gates, 25, told him how excited she was to have her first orgasm before their Fantasy Suite and the next morning we saw a montage of her doing all sorts of joyous things, acting like she was on top of the world.

The 36-year-old and the special needs teacher made such a stunning couple as they hit the sofa, but it’s pretty clear that these two aren’t very close yet despite the 29-year-old saying “yes” to Nick’s proposal, The Canadian beauty snarked to Jimmy, “You probably know him better than I do,” after his prior appearances on the show, and when the host asked about when they were getting married, Nick hedged and said, “We haven’t even made a dinner reservation yet.” OUCH!

Nick isn’t going to be spending too much time with his new fiancee as he’s set to compete on Dancing with the Stars and has already been hard at work learning how to shake his hips. He’s paired with new mom Peta Murgatroyd, 30, and he’ll be spending more time with her than with Vanessa, as practices can run up to 12 hours a day. At least there won’t be any rumors that he could be falling for his partner since she’s engaged to fellow pro Maksim Chmerkovskiy, 37. Jimmy joked about how that was the reason the show paired him with Peta, as there could be no chance of a romance happening. Vanessa agreed, saying “I’m not complaining.” Hah!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Nick made the right choice in picking Vanessa? Will they go all the way or break up soon?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.