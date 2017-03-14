Kylie Jenner & Tyga Prove They’re Going Strong & Join Her Family On Movie Night: Pics

FameFLyNet

What breakup!? Kylie Jenner and Tyga proved their relationship is still on track by spending the day together March 13 — they even went to the movies with practically her entire family at night! Check out the pics!

Amidst rumors that Kylie Jenner, 19, and Tyga’s relationship is in turmoil (again), the pair put on a united front while out together on March 13. First, the two were caught heading to a low-key lunch, just the two of them, then, later that night, they were photographed out with her family members, Kim Kardashian, 36, Kourtney Kardashian, 37, Caitlyn Jenner, 66, and Rob Kardashian, 29. The group went to the movies together, and according to Kim’s Snapchat, they checked out The Shack in theaters. CLICK HERE TO SEE THE PHOTOS.

Over the weekend, reports surfaced that Kylie and Tyga had split, which was fueled by her Saturday night out with friends and the rapper nowhere in sight. However, as HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY reported, there’s constantly back and forth when it comes to these two, so it’s not surprising that they’ve reunited so fast.

In fact, just a couple of weeks before this latest drama, things were in a much more serious place between the lovebirds — Kylie even had marriage on the brain, a source told us EXCLUSIVELY. “All she can think about is dresses and rings and honeymoons,” our insider dished. “Kylie’s pretty much planned the entire wedding already in her head. Now, she just needs Tyga to propose!”

Tyga has noticeably been missing from Kylie’s social media lately, despite his prominence on her Snapchat just last month, so there definitely could be some trouble in paradise…but we have a feeling this one certainly isn’t over for good.

HollywoodLifers, did you think Kylie and Tyga were really broken up? Do you think they’ll last?

