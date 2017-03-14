Kylie Jenner & Tyga Having Romance Problems After Date Night? They’re ‘Growing Apart’

Oh, no! Are Kylie Jenner and Tyga having romance issues? HollywoodLife.com has exclusively learned that despite their sweet date night on March 13, they’ve started to grow apart recently. Find out what’s really going on!

“Kylie Jenner, 19, and Tyga, 27, have been slowly growing apart over the last several months,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com exclusively. “Kylie may always love Tyga, but she is no longer in love with him. A lot of the romance of their relationship is gone and has been for a while.” Not in love?! Well, that just breaks our hearts!

The couple is clearly trying to make it work, as we saw with the new pics of them out at lunch and the movies with Kylie’s fam. But is it just an act?

Maybe — because on top of it all, Kylie and Tyga have separate interests these days, the source explains. “Tyga likes to go out clubbing and have fun all the time, while Kylie is more of a homebody and is perfectly happy spending Saturday nights at the house,” the insider continues, “Snapchatting with friends and watching Netflix.” True enough! We don’t call her the Queen of Snapchat for nothing.

Finally, it’s fair to consider that Tyga has feelings, too. “Kylie rarely travels with Tyga to his shows the way Kim Kardashian, 35, toured with Kanye West, 39, and that makes Tyga sad,” the insider shares. Yes, we have to admit we noticed how Kylie and Tyga seem to do the long distance thing a lot, even though the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star definitely has the means to go where he does! On the other hand, she’s busy with her various modeling commitments and Lip Kit company, so you can’t really blame her.

We hope that Kylie and Tyga don’t break up soon, and they’re clearly not giving up. We’re rooting for them!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Kylie and Tyga are putting up a brave front, or are they building their love back up?