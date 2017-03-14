TI & Tiny Look Happy Together Celebrating Their Show: Calling Off Divorce?

Are they or aren’t they? — That is the question when it comes to T.I and Tiny’s impending divorce. The duo celebrated the last season of their show on March 13, and from the smiles to the dancing, it didn’t look like a divorce was in their future! You have to watch!

Could the sixth and final season of T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle be what brings T.I., 36, and Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 41, together at last? It very well may be, because after watching this video from their wrap party it sure looked like these two were not headed for a divorce!

The parents to sons, Clifford “King” Joseph III, 11, Major Philant, 7, and daughter, Heiress Diana, were all smiles when they celebrated the 100th episode of their hit Vh1 show on March 13. They danced with their children and spent time with their closest friends and crew members before cutting into the cake that symbolized the end of their show.

Although Tiny filed for divorce from her rapper hubby in Dec. 2016, it looked like those legal papers were the last thing on her mind. So, could they have called off the split?

While it’s unclear at the moment, HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY learned that the show’s cancellation is just what Tiny needed right now. “Tiny is looking forward to a break from doing the show,” a source told us. Although the show’s been “amazing, it’s also a grind,” the source said about it conflicting with their marriage. “She’s hoping a break from the show will help them get their marriage back on track and solid again.” We hope so!

T.I. and Tiny have had their fair share of ups and downs throughout the past few months. Like we said, she filed for divorce from the rapper in Dec. 2016 [which you can see the docs, below]. However, the two reunited not long after, for Valentines day. What was that about?

Well, as HollywoodLife.com previously told you, as recent as March 3, we heard that “T.I.’s taking charge, manning up and telling Tiny that he wants to be her rock again, just like old times.” The rapper is hoping to repair their broken relationship, and he’s even willing to take on more responsibility at home while she focuses on her career. We’re rooting for the longtime lovers!

T.I. and Tiny cut ties with their Vh1 family all on good terms. The network put out a positive statement about their time working with the power couple. “VH1 is incredibly proud of this long running series,” the network said in a statement to PEOPLE. “For six years, they have opened their home and shared countless family moments with us. Reaching 100 episodes is a milestone and we couldn’t be more excited to bring viewers the highly anticipated season.” That’s great!

