‘This Is Us’ Recap: Jack & Rebecca Make A Shocking Decision About Their Marriage

The ‘This Is Us’ season 1 finale was one emotional roller coaster. Jack goes after Rebecca, but his grand gesture doesn’t end happily. The couple has their worst and most revealing fight ever, which leads them to alter the course of their marriage.

Jack is on his way to see Rebecca. He’s been drinking. A lot. And driving. This is just not good. For anyone. He gets to the club and goes inside to order more drinks. Oh, Jack.

Backstage at the club, Rebecca is freaking out about the performance. She hasn’t performed in front of this many people — ever. Ben tries to calm her down and makes a move. Rebecca is not OK with it at all. “He was right,” she says. “Of course he was right.” Girl, you should have stayed at home and watched that ER repeat.

Rebecca calls home, but no one answers. Jack is right there, Rebecca! It’s kind of ironic that these two are so close physically yet so far apart emotionally. He is a stumbling mess around the club. He runs into Ben while looking for Rebecca. Unfortunately, Ben puts his foot in his mouth and reveals he tried to kiss Rebecca. Jack punches the daylights out of him. That’s when Rebecca walks into the room.

She decides right then and there that she’s leaving with Jack. She’s driving him home and not performing. Her husband means more than a performance. When they get home, Jack says he’s going to go fix their marriage and get help. He admits the drinking has been going on for a few weeks. Rebecca had no idea. She asks immediately whether or not he’s driven the kids around drunk. It may seem like a crazy question, but it’s one that needs to be asked.

Rebecca doesn’t exactly buy Jack’s alcoholism. She says it conveniently materialized at the exact moment she decided to go on tour. She’s not exactly wrong. He asks her about Ben, which adds a spark that fuels another fight.

Jack wants her to admit that their family doesn’t fulfill her. “I have no life!” she screams. “I am a friggin’ ghost.” She’s only been a wife and a mother for the past 13 years and hasn’t done anything for herself. Performing is her escape, her second chance at a career doing what she loves. Jack hits her below the belt and says singing covers in bars is not a career.

Jack yells that he’s been the only one supporting the family physically and emotionally. He may be the anchor, but he’s not a one-man show. Rebecca gets deep and asks Jack what he loves about her right here, right now. He really doesn’t have an answer. At this moment, they know their marriage is not OK.

The next morning, Rebecca walks downstairs. Even though it’s a new day, they can’t take back what they said. As much as they could try to deny it, they meant those harsh words they said to each other. She tells Jack that he should go stay with Miguel for a while.

One Last Speech Before He Goes

Before Jack leaves, he walks up to Rebecca in their dining room to say a few words. Rebecca wonders how the kids are going to take this and thinks they’re going to screw them up. Jack assures her that this will not mess them up. They raised the kids right, and they know it.

He knows they’ll make good decisions, bad decisions, and then do something that will blow them away. In the present, Kate tells Toby she wants to sing. Kevin decides to take the part in the Ron Howard movie, even though his relationship with Sophie just got back on track. Randall tells Beth that he wants to adopt a baby.

Jack reveals to Rebecca that he was supposed to have another date the night he met her, but when he saw her, he stood the other girl up. He finally answers her question of what it is that he loves about her.

“I love the mother that you are,” he says. “I love that you are still the most beautiful woman in any room, and that you laugh with your entire face…”

As if you weren’t already sobbing. Jack continues: “You’re not my great love story, Rebecca. You are my big break. Our love story, and I know it may not feel like it right now maybe, but I promise you, it’s just getting started.” He winks at her before he leaves, possibly forever.

When Two Fates Collide

Say hello to young Jack! Before he met Rebecca or had the Big 3, he was working as a mechanic and doing other odd jobs after a stint in Vietnam. One of the women he helps out, Mrs. Peabody (Scandal’s Debra Mooney) wants to set him up with a friend’s granddaughter. She begs him until he relents because he’s a nice guy.

Meanwhile, Rebecca’s friends try to set her up, too. Her friends are both married, and Rebecca is the odd one out. Rebecca tells them that she’s doing fine. She wants to be a singer. Her friends try to put it lightly that it’s likely not going to happen and to have a backup plan.

Rebecca doesn’t get a record deal, and she takes her friend’s offer of going on a blind date. Simultaneously, Jack’s also got a blind date.

Jack is still living with his parents. His dad is still an a**hole and an alcoholic. Jack is saving up money to get out of his parents’ house and open up an auto body shop. He goes to a poker game with his pal to get the money he needs. He gets the money, but when he walks out, he gets the bejeezus beat out of him and they take his money.

Jack is down on his luck. He’s tried to be the polar opposite of his father, but look where it’s got him. He vows to get the money back. Rebecca goes on the blind date, but it’s not with Jack. The date is pretty bad, but Rebecca realizes that she doesn’t need to follow her friends’ expectations of her. She leaves to go sing. Jack is waiting at the bar for his blind date when he sees Rebecca singing. They meet eyes from across the room, and that’s where their epic story begins.

None