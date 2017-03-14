‘The Voice’ Recap: Coaches Complete Teams Of 12 As Blind Auditions Come To An End

Image Courtesy of NBC

What singers did the coaches choose to complete their teams on season 12 of ‘The Voice’? It all went down on the March 14 episode — the final night of Blind Auditions — and you can keep up with everything that went down in our recap here!

The first artist up is Vanessa Ferguson, who sings “Don’t Let Me Down,” and gets Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton and Alicia Keys to turn their chairs. Vanessa can only choose one as her coach, though, and she goes with her longtime idol, Alicia.

Next, Dawson Coyle gives a performance of “Happiness,” and Blake pushes his button at the very end. With no competition from the other coaches, Dawson automatically lands on the country singer’s team. Now, Blake has all 12 of his artists and has completed his team!

The next contestant is Jozy Bernadette, whose father is a former NBA player. She performs “American Woman,” which impresses Adam Levine, then Gwen at the very last second. Despite Adam’s strong pitch, Jozy goes with Gwen, rounding out her team.

Stephen Bores is the next contestant to hit the stage. He puts a unique spin on “Three Little Birds” for his performance, but unfortunately, it just falls a bit flat for the coaches, and no one turns around. Hoping to have better luck is Sheena Brook, who sings “Baby Girl” by Sugarland. Even though she does a country song, Sheena is a rocker at heart, so when Adam turns around, it’s a great fit. Plus, now Adam has a great country singer on his team — which he always love to rub in Blake’s face!

Now, it’s up to Alicia to select the last artist of the Blind Auditions and complete her team. She’s obviously being super picky with her final spot, and it takes several performances before she finds the right one, Chris Blue. His rendition of

Here are the season 12 teams:

Gwen: J Chosen, Stephanie Rice, Savannah Leighton, Brandon Royal, Troy Ramey, Aaliyah Rose, Johnny Gates, Caroline Sky, Kenny P, Davina Leona, Sammie Zonana, Jozy Bernadette

Blake: Lauren Duski, Brennley Brown, Aliyah Moulden, Casi Joy, Ashley Levin, Micah Tryba, Josh Hoyer, Enid Ortiz, TSoul, Andrea Thomas, Valerie Ponzio, Dawson Cole

Adam: Johnny Hayes, Mark Isaiah, Jesse Larson, Julien Martinez, Kawan DeBose, Taylor Alexander, Gaby Borromeo, Josh West, Malik Davage, Hanna Eyres, Nala Price, Sheena Brook

Alicia: Anatalia Villaranda, Felicia Temple, Autumn Turner, Lilli Passero, Quizz Swanagan, Jack Cassidy, Missy Robertson, Lauryn Judd, RJ Collins, Hunter Plake, Vanessa Ferguson, Chris Blue

HollywoodLifers, which coach do you think will win The Voice? Who’s your fave contestant this season?

