Dear ‘Teen Wolf,’ Thank You For 6 Incredible Years Of Fun, Love & Tears

The ‘Teen Wolf’ cast and crew are wrapping up their final days on set after six seasons. The show could have very easily coasted with hot guys and shirtless scenes, but ‘Teen Wolf’ became so much more than just that show. At the end of the day, ‘Teen Wolf’ was about friendship, love, and family.

I’m a sucker for teen dramas. Always have been, always will be. I’ll be honest, though. I wasn’t so sure about a supernatural drama about solely werewolves in 2011, considering we were in the midst of the vampire era. But I gave Teen Wolf a chance, and I’m glad I did.

I started watching Teen Wolf, and I was pulled in because of the relationship on the show, not the supernatural element. The friendship between Scott (Tyler Posey) and Stiles (Dylan O’Brien) became my sole focus. At the heart of it all, they were real guys (except for Scott being a werewolf and all). They were dorky, outcast teens at first. They weren’t the jocks. They were relatable, and that’s why I fell in love with them. They were the guys at my high school and not some beefhead who is supposed to be 16 but looks 35.

Over the course of the earlier seasons, Stiles, Scott, Lydia (Holland Roden), Allison (Crystal Reed), and Derek (Tyler Hoechlin) formed their pack. Jeff Davis masterfully planted the seeds for Stiles and Lydia early on, with Stiles yearning after the girl he thought he could never have. He didn’t just throw them together after Jackson (Colton Haynes) left just for the sake of shock value. He let Stiles and Lydia grow up and let their feelings mature until they were ready to fully face them.

You know what else Teen Wolf did that not many shows like it did? Teen Wolf didn’t shy away from death. When Allison was tragically killed off in season 3, her death stuck. Despite TW being a supernatural show, Allison wasn’t brought back, unlike pretty much everyone on The Vampire Diaries (Don’t @ me about this, I love the show!) Death is a punch to the gut, and it often happens when we least expect it and to people who have yet to truly live.

With Allison, Scott’s main romantic lead, gone, some questioned if the show could truly survive without her. The introductions of Malia (Shelley Hennig) and Kira (Arden Cho) were well-placed, and it felt like they’d always been there. Allison has not been forgotten, but the pack continued to live their lives after tragedy, as they should.

The final season, at least 6A, has just been incredible. Memory was the major theme, as Stiles was erased after he was taken by the Ghost Riders. His absence felt a lot like a death. As someone who has lost a loved one, very suddenly, memories are so, so, so important and often very painful.

You think you have all these memories bottled up in a place in your brain where you will never forget them, but you don’t. As the years go by, you begin to forget, until one day those memories become distant, like they’re in another room that you can’t get into. That’s exactly how Stiles’ absence was portrayed, and it packed a punch. Scott, Lydia, Malia, and Stilinski (Linden Ashby) knew someone was missing from their lives, and the fact that they couldn’t remember was equally frustrating and devastating.

These themes are rarely seen on a teen show, and I applaud Teen Wolf for tackling them head-on. Even though the show really delved into complex topics, there was always an element of fun. Beacon Hills has always been the Mystic Falls of the West Coast, but Stiles will always have a sarcastic line or Liam (Dylan Sprayberry) and Mason (Khylin Rhambo) will get into shenanigans that will make me laugh out loud. This show will always have a special place in my heart. Thank you, Teen Wolf cast and Jeff Davis for making this show so much more. Oh, and bless this show for making Cody Christian a villain of sorts. I only wish we’d had him longer.

The final 10 episodes of Teen Wolf will air in summer 2017.

