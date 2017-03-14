‘Summer House’: Are Lauren & Carl Dating After Finale Night Didn’t Go As Planned?

Courtesy of Bravo

Oh, the romance story that is Lauren Wirkus and Carl Radke! While the fate of their future’s been unknown throughout the first season of ‘Summer House’, Lauren EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com what exactly happened after Montauk! So, are they, or aren’t they?.. Find out!

We’re seriously in a glass case of emotions right now. If you didn’t see the finale of Bravo’s newest hit, Summer House [aka, everyone’s new addiction] then we’re warning you — there’s SPOILERS ahead!

So, while we’ve been cheerleaders for a hopeful relationship between Lauren Wirkus, 29, and Carl Radke, we were blindsided when he brought a girl home on the March 13 finale, who wasn’t Lauren! Mind you, this happened AFTER he told Lauren he wanted to spend the night with her. Not to mention, they’ve been super cute lately ever since Lauren had that chat with him about showing her some respect. Man, we love her.

Basically, the finale ends with Lauren and Carl having a heart-to-heart where they came to the conclusion that a relationship just wasn’t in the cards for them at the moment. Lauren is a strong independent girl who knows what she wants; and Carl just seems like he’s got some things he needs to go figure out. However, they remained amicable and are on great terms.

Now that the squad packed up their things and bid farewell to the greatest party that Montauk ever had [hence, their presence], it’s time to live life in the city until next summer. So, HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY hung out with the stunning and super sweet, Lauren Wirkus [our newest obsession], to get the low down on what really went down with her and Carl after the cameras stopped rolling. First of all, Carl’s finale hookup was a drunk fling. “He doesn’t remember it at all,” Lauren told us. “He doesn’t remember bringing her home.” OMG.

Let’s get right to it — “Carl and I are not dating [now],” Lauren revealed. We know, we’re sad too. But, she did admit that when they left Montauk for the summer, things did heat up between them. “We did hang out for a good part of the fall and the winter. So it’s very recent [that we’re not together]. The summer ended and we spent a lot of time together. But, right now, we’re not dating.”

Lauren revealed that the summer definitely had a lot of ups and some major downs. “I’ve been the crash dummy on the course for this whole summer [with Carl]; no more. I need to stand up for myself,” Lauren said. Carls unpredictable behavior all summer definitely threw everyone for a loop, so we can only imagine being in Lauren’s place. “It was hard because we had a genuine and amazing connection all summer,” Lauren admitted, adding that “it was so unexpected for me, but I don’t regret anything because I would’ve always been thinking ‘what if.’ And, although my sister’s [Ashley] really protective, I know she liked Carl this summer.” That says a lot because, as you know, Ashley is a force to reckon with when it comes to Lauren’s best interest.

Lauren thinks Carl just needs to “work on himself” for now. However, it didn’t sound like a relationship was out of the cards completely. She did reveal how they’re still super close. “So, we’re not dating [now], but we definitely have a great connection and a lot of fun together,” she said. “At the end of the day, we’re really good friends and you never know what can happen.” So, we’re keeping our fingers crossed!

In other finale news…

Ashley left for California: It was a really “emotional” episode for Lauren because her sister left for California to start her life with her husband. Let’s all just admit it. The Wirkus twins make the show.. we knew it ever since they claimed the master suite in the house! Lol.

Lindsay and Everett: Lindsay calls her mom in the episode and it was just “bazaar,” Lauren said. We definitely didn’t see that coming. And, a congrats is in the cards, because Lindsay and Everett decided to move in with each other! Who could forget when HollywoodLife.com caught up with the couple just a few weeks ago in Feb. 2017, where they told us that they were happier than ever! Now we know why!

Kyle…. and Amanda ARE dating!: And, Lauren said they are still going strong. And, we had a few laughs over how hysterical Kyle was this past summer.

Stephen: Guys, who couldn’t love Stephen, although he got himself into some hot water with Lindsay and Everett towards the end of the summer — which, by the way, Lauren cleared the air on that one. “Everett didn’t sleep with four women,” she said. “They were all our friends and we knew where he was, so I don’t know where that came from.” Anyway, Stephen is dating someone too, Lauren told us. SO cute! We witnessed his struggle with his relationship so we’re happy to hear that he’s doing well.

Christina… Who could forget Christina’s climactic exit when she “brought the whole house down” by telling them how negative they were. So, needless to say, she wasn’t at the finale family dinner, and although Lauren is on OK terms with Christina, she admitted that she wasn’t exactly mad that she left early. LOL. We also have to mention how Christina read the definition of “meddling” in the finale. Lauren recalled that moment and had a nice laugh about it. A lot of people in the house just didn’t mesh well with Christina throughout the entire season, but, she did make for some good drama. She fought with Kyle in the finale, and he wrote her off completely, which was shocking since he always went to bat for her when no one else would. Not to mention, Lindsay and Everett we’ren’t her biggest fans when they visited HollywoodLife.com in Feb. 2017. So, one thing that did have a good outcome for Christina, was that she landed her new job! That’s a plus…

Here’s to a second season of our FAVORITE new show, Summer House! Fingers crossed we’ll get to see everyone back in Montauk in summer 2018. AND, Lauren said the whole crew is ready to party again for a second season! Ps. we’re officially obsessed with Lauren!

