Rob Kardashian Looks 20 Lbs. Lighter During Family Night Out Admist Blac Chyna Drama

If there’s a possible silver lining to Rob Kardashian’s latest heartbreaking split from Blac Chyna, it’s that he’s hitting the gym again! A slimmer-looking Rob joined his family for a night on March 13 and it looks like he’s making good on his vow to lose weight to win Blac back!

There’s nothing like relationship drama to make you want to do an extra set of reps at the gym. Just ask Rob Kardashian. The 29-year-old looked like he had dropped anywhere from 20-30 pounds when he stepped out in a rare public appearance on March 13. Rob joined his sisters — Kim Kardashian, 36, and Kourtney Kardashian, 37 – and Caitlyn Jenner, 67, for a movie date, according to Daily Mail. Sadly, the one person who wasn’t there was Blac Chyna, 28, so she didn’t see how her baby’s daddy had ditched the extra poundage.

While it’s great to see Rob get his health back on track, it’s a bit sad that it took a break-up for him to find his motivation to lose weight. Rob and Black reportedly called it quits in Feb. 2016 after Blac went missing for a few days. It was Rob who supposedly pulled the trigger, as he thought it was “the right decision” at the time. Black reportedly agreed with the decision to call their wedding off, as she’s been “super fed up” with all the drama that comes with dating him.

It seems that Rob was the first one to regret this latest split, as he “misses her and baby Dream Kardashian so much,” a source close to Rob EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. Rob realized he had to do whatever he could to try and win his ex-fiancée back, and that includes losing weight! Rob vowed that he would finally drop the pounds while dropping the drama so he could get back to being the “dynamic…more go-getting” man that stole Chyna’s heart.

Yet, Rob’s latest weight loss might be too little, too late. Blac got hot and heavy with Quincy Combs, 25, during a fun night out together. Blac was “feeling herself once again,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com, and she was eating up all the attention Quincy was giving her. Yikes. It may be that after this last fight, there’s no amount of weight Rob can lose to get Blac back.

