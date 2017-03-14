‘RHOBH’ Recap: Erika Slams Dorit As A ‘Bulls***ter’ While Aboard A Junk Boat In Hong Kong

Image Courtesy of Bravo

So. Much. Drama. Shortly after arriving in Hong Kong on the March 14 episode of ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,’ a fight erupted among Dorit, Lisa Rinna and Erika. And it was so explosive that Erika finally let Dorit have it and called her a ‘bulls***ter’!

The ladies of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills finally traveled to Hong Kong in support of Lisa Vanderpump‘s charity on the March 14 episode, but all they could focus on were old conflicts. And one argument got so heated that Erika nearly threw Dorit off the junk boat they were on!

Apparently, someone told Lisa Rinna that Dorit was suggesting she has a drug problem based on the bag of pills she whipped out while at Eden‘s house. Rinna confronted Dorit about it in her hotel room, but Dorit denied every saying such a thing. And when she asked Rinna who said she did, Lisa then switched her story around and said her “sixth sense” told her Dorit was talking about her behind her back — not another person.

So anyway, the issue later came up when all the ladies were on a junk boat in Hong Kong. Lisa Vanderpump asked if anyone had anything they wanted to share, so Dorit took the opportunity to do so. Obviously, she just wanted to find out who threw her under the bus to Lisa Rinna, but no one fessed up. Instead, the ladies just argued over the said conversation that happened in Mexico, and most of them defended Dorit. All except Erika (she must be the culprit). Erika said that Dorit did suggest Rinna has a drug problem, and that’s when things got really heated.

Dorit asked Erika why she hates her, and Erika said it’s because she talks too much and she’s a “bulls***ter.” And then, the words “to be continued…” flashed across the screen, so to find out if Erika throws Dorit off the side of the boat, you’ll have to tune in next week!

