Rachel Maddow Reveals Donald Trump’s 2005 Tax Returns & Income

REX/Shutterstock

Wow! After over a year of controversy surrounding Donald Trump’s unreleased tax returns, we’re finally starting to learn more. Trump’s 2005 return has been released, and findings from the 1040 form are definitely eye-opening.

The great mystery of Donald Trump’s tax returns is one step closer to being solved on March 14 after Rachel Maddow, 43, released some of the long-awaited information about the 45th President of the United States. MSNBC released Trump’s 1040 form from 2005 (the same year he married Melania Trump, 46), which was obtained by investigative journalist and tax expert David K Johnston. You can read the return for yourself by clicking the gallery above. Here’s what we learned:

– He paid over $38 million in taxes

– He made over $150 million

– He took a large write down of $130 million

Rachel Maddow goes for broke….comes up broke. pic.twitter.com/0r7z48z8Q6 — HTMLFormatNews (@HTMLFormatNews) March 15, 2017

Maddow also drew many links between Trump and Deutsche Bank, to whom he owed money for Trump Tower, brought attention to a Russian oligarch who bought his Florida home for $60 million more than it was worth named Dmitry Rybolovlev, and revealed that Trump fired attorney Preet Bharara who was investigating Deutsche Bank for Russian money laundering. Johnston also said it was possible Trump sent the returns to him himself. “Donald has a long history of leaking material about himself if he thinks its in his best interest,” he said. “Donald creates his own reality.”

During Maddow’s special, Trump went ahead and released his own info to distract from it, saying in 2005 he made more than $150 million in income and paid $38 million in income taxes. He also said “you know you’re desperate for ratings when you’re willing to violate the law to push a story about two pages of tax returns from over a decade ago” in a White House statement.

The release comes as a small victory to the Democrats who have been urging Trump to release his taxes since before the 2016 election. No one know exactly what would be found, but there was much speculation of foul play since he consistently refused to release them.

“The White House response is that he’s not going to release his tax returns,” said Kellyanne Conway on ABC’s This Week in Jan.. “We litigated this all through the election. People didn’t care, they voted for him, and let me make this very clear: most Americans are very focused on what their tax returns will look like while President Trump is in office, not what his look like.” Sorry, no. We do care about what his say, and now we finally have some answers!

This isn’t the first glimpse into Trump’s finances that we’ve seen, but it’s certainly the most recent. In Oct. 2016 the New York Times revealed Donald’s alleged returns from 1995, which clearly showed that he claimed $916 million in losses, which would technically allow him to avoid paying taxes for the next 18 years.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think about the shocking revelations from Donald’s tax return? Let us know!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.