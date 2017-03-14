‘The Bachelorette’: Rachel Lindsay Shows Off Cleavage In Sexy Jumpsuit

Courtesy of ABC

Hottie! Rachel Lindsay is showing off how she could be our most stylish ‘Bachelorette’ ever, with a super sexy black jumpsuit on ‘After the Final Rose. We’ve got more on her sensational look, right here.

Holy cow! New Bachelorette Rachel Linsday absolutely slayed with her style on After the Final Rose, forgoing a dress for a daring black jumpsuit that showed off tons of cleavage! Her outfit managed to be conservative and bold at the same time, as the pants featured wide legs down to her ankles, while the top featured long, dramatic capelet sleeves. That allowed all of the attention to be focused on the super low-cut style of the front, where her perky breasts were the star of the outfit. Man, Bachelor Nick Viall must be kicking himself that he ended up rejecting a such stunner.

The 30-year-old’s hair was flawless as well, with her long voluminous locks cascading down her shoulders. Her makeup was completely fresh with a bold red lip and smokey makeup. She is SO gorgeous that there’s no way the Texas attorney won’t go on to find true love in her season.

Speaking of which, it actually STARTED during After the Final Rose, as host Chris Harrison, 45, surprised Rachel and the rest of Bachelor Nation by introducing the beauty to four of her season’s suitors live on the program! The crew rolled out a backdrop of the show’s iconic mansion entryway where she will first meet her contestants, complete with potted trees and everything needed to complete the atmosphere!

Four sexy guys came on to woo her in every way possible, with one offering tickets to Las Vegas so they could jet away and get married right away! Wow, these fellas really came to play, as a tall-quiet type kissed her hand romantically while another got into a sexy little dance off. If tonight’s introduction ceremony is just a taste of what’s to come on Rachel’s season, we’re counting the days already!

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of Rachel’s jumpsuit on After the Finale Rose?

