Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay Gets Awkward Pick-Up Line: ‘I’m Ready To Go Black’

Rachel Lindsay may have ruled out one of her ‘Bachelorette’ contestants before her season even starts based on a super cringe-worthy pick-up line he fed her on ‘After The Final Rose’ on March 13.

One sure fire way to bomb a first impression with a potential soulmate is to use a cheesy pick-up line. An even worse way is to use an awkward pick-up line. Like one that makes you, and everyone around you, cringe. That’s the tragedy Rachel Lindsay, 30, the new star of The Bachelorette, suffered during After The Final Rose on March 13, when one of her new contestants fed her a line that referenced her status as the first black bachelorette. Yeah, a guy legit said to Rachel, “I’m ready to go black and I’m never going to go back.” Yikes!

With wild Dean and Rachel's hot little jumpsuit number, I think we may just have us a #bachelor season!🌹😂#TheBachelorFinale #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/dKvPb0zmZZ — Kim Bishop (@crockpotempire) March 14, 2017

Rachel showed up on the special that aired immediately after the Season 21 finale in which Nick Viall, 36, proposed to contestant Vanessa Grimaldi, 29, after rejecting several other contestants, including Rachel. The new bachelorette was surprised when Chris Harrison broke a franchise tradition by introducing her to some of the contestants who will be on her season before it even starts! That’s when things got really interesting.

Four seemingly normal men (two black and two white) came out and introduced themselves to Rachel, each looking to make a unique impression, as the contestants always try to do. But one white contestant named Dean clearly made a big mistake when he gave that horrible pick-up line, “I’m ready to go black and I’m never going to go back.” Oh. My. God. The new bachelorette seemed to take the statement with grace and moved on, but fans did not, chiming in online with some hilarious memes and commentary. Oh boy, this season is definitely gonna be interesting!

