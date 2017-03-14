Dominican Rep. Vs. Puerto Rico Live Stream — Watch World Baseball Classic Online

REX/Shutterstock

Fly ball! World Baseball Classic action is heating up in San Diego as the Dominican Republic takes on Puerto Rico on Mar. 14th at 9pm EST. Watch every pitch of this Pool F game online here.

The World Baseball Classic is in full swing as teams from around the world have battled out of the first round of play and round two is set to begin. Kicking off Pool F action are two powerhouses from Central America, Puerto Rico and Dominican Republic. The D.R. is 3-0 after impecable fielding, solid pitching and clutch hitting in Pool C play. Puerto Rico is also undefeated after going 3-0 during Pool D action in played in Mexico. One of these teams will be handed their first loss as they hit the field against each other during the first of three Pool F games at Petco Park in San Diego, CA.

After they meet up in the opening game of Pool F play, these two teams will go on to play 2 more games before possibly moving on to the semifinals and then ultimately the finals of the World Baseball Classic. Pool F also includes the United States and Venezuela who will all be playing games against each other in San Diego through Mar. 19th.

Yadier Molina, 34, and Carlos Beltran, 39, anchor the strong Puerto Rico team. The guys on the Dominican Republic team will be hoping Adrian Beltre, 37, and Robinson Cano, 34, will continue to produce solid numbers with the bat. This game should be a great combination of beautiful pitching and explosive hitting so don’t miss a single out and watch it all online here.

HollywoodLifers, who will you be rooting for in this epic game? Do you think the guys from Dominican Republic can get the win or will Puerto Rico come out on top? Let us know what you think will be the final score of this baseball game!

