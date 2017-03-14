Exactly How Nick Viall Gets His Hair Looking So Sexy & Thick

Courtesy of Instagram

Bachelor nation, are you going to miss seeing Nick Viall on your TV every week? His perfect head of hair gave us some serious envy — here’s how to copy it so your bachelor can look hot!

Nick Viall has many good qualities, and a gorgeous head of hair is one of them!

I’m sure his new fiance, Vanessa Grimaldi, will be running her hands through it all the time now that they can be open about their love!

Whether you’re a guy looking to copy Nick’s look or a Bachelor-lovin’ lady trying to get your guy to step up his grooming game, follow the below steps to get gorgeous, curly hair like Nick!

Celebrity hairstylist Juanita Lyon worked with Nick this season on The Bachelor. Her secret trick to his healthy head of hair was Viviscal Man. Viviscal is loved by a ton of celeb stylists, including Jen Atkin, who works with the Kardashian sisters. It’s a hair growth supplement that really works!

To get Nick’s signature look, Juanita would apply Oribe’s Curl by Definition Crème to damp hair. Then she would blow dry hair for more volume and lift. Once hair was dry, she used the Viviscal Man Conceal and Densify Volumizing Fibers to instantly add thickness and to cover any thinning or sparse areas.

To finish the look, she sprayed a small amount of Oribe Shine Light Reflecting Spray into his hair. To define and tame curls, work the spray into the hair with your fingers.

That’s it! Pretty easy and fast!

HollywoodLifers, do you love Nick Viall’s curly hair? Will you help your guy friends style their hair like Nick?

