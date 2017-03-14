Look away, Bambi Benson! The reality star’s fiancee, Lil Scrappy, partied the night away at an Atlanta strip club on March 13, fueling rumors of a split between the pair even further. Could it really be over?!

Lil Scrappy had no qualms about posting a video from his wild night out at Magic City Atlanta on March 13, strippers and all! The rapper showed the scene from the club, including barely-dressed women and dollar bills thrown all over the floor, on his Instagram, which got fans once again chattering that there’s trouble in his and Bambi Benson’s relationship.

It’s not the first time Scrappy has been out partying recently. In fact, rumors of a split between he and Bambi began back in December, when he was caught on video leaving a Miami strip club while flirting with a pretty blonde dancer. The pair have yet to address the breakup reports, but things definitely didn’t seem to be going great between them on the March 13 episode of Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta. In fact, Scrappy even revealed to his mom that he got in a huge fight with Bambi because she doesn’t trust him, which resulted him moving out to live in a hotel. Yikes!

Even though Scrappy said on the episode that he’s “not sure he wants to get married just to get divorced,” HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY heard that he won’t be giving Bambi up that easily. “He’d be miserable without her,” an insider told us EXCLUSIVELY. However, our source also revealed that Bambi wouldn’t put up with her man’s partying lifestyle much longer…and if this new video is any indication, he certainly hasn’t given that scene up just yet! Looks like we’ll have to stay tuned to LHH to find out what goes down!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Bambi and Lil Scrappy are together…or broken up? Do you think she’s seen this shocking new video?