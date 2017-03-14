Kirk Frost & Jasmine Washington: Will Rasheeda Leave Him Over Alleged Affair?

Courtesy of Instagram

While Jasmine Washington continues to stir up the baby daddy drama on ‘L&HHATL’, things are pretty tense between Rasheeda and Kirk Frost. HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY learned what Rasheeda plans to do amidst her husband’s alleged affair and love child rumors.

Things only seem to be getting worse for Kirk Frost, 47, right now. Not only is Jasmine Washington, 27, claiming that he’s the father of her 6-month-old child, Kannon Mekhi Washington, but, on the March 13 episode of Love & Hip Hop Atlanta, she pulled out video “proof” of Kirk allegedly with her child. Rasheeda, 34, was devastated after learning about it all and even left the episode with a cliffhanger when she confronted him. So, what’s next?

“I would be very surprised if Rasheeda ever left Kirk,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. Even after all of this?! “She lives for her kids and does not want to break up her family,” our source said, adding, “Even if this baby really is his, I can’t see her leaving, at least not for good.” Wow. Now that is some serious commitment.

While we want to be surprised about what we just heard, it’s hard, because like we previously told you, Rasheeda plans to stick by her man’s side! She’s been doing just that while the rumors that he has an alleged love child have been swirling.

Like we said, things aren’t looking too good for Kirk at the moment. After Jasmine’s relentless claims that he is indeed the father of her child, we EXCLUSIVELY learned that she’s even going around ATL saying that he’s got another love child that he’s caring for! Now, those, are some serious accusations right there!

Jasmine has been adamant that Kirk is the father of her child. She’s even claimed that he supported her financially and supplied her with a car. However, she also claimed that when she cut the relationship off, he cut off her money supply off. Hmm… This is interesting because on the March 5 premiere of L&HH, Kirk acted like he didn’t even know who Jasmine was!

But, we learned that she has no plans to back down from her claims. In fact, she’s planning on exposing his other alleged baby mama if he doesn’t cough up the cash she wants for her own son. Yikes.

Multiple reports claim that Jasmine has filed legal docs seeking child support from Kirk. However, HollywoodLife.com hasn’t seen these alleged docs, so anything at this point is pure speculation. However, we did find out that if this whole situation does go to court, Jasmine’s confident she will win. The only thing that seems to be holding her back at this point is a DNA test from Kirk. So, we can’t wait to see how this one plays out on season 6 of L&HHATL!

