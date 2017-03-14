Kylie Jenner: Fans Outraged Over Receiving Empty Kylighters In The Mail After Long Wait

REX/Shutterstock

Kylie Jenner is in big trouble! Fans everywhere are outraged because they finally received their Kylighters in the mail, after waiting forever, and they were empty! Wow, what do you guys think of this crazy news?

Kylie Jenner, 19, launched the latest product of her Kylie Jenner Cosmetics line, Kylighters, a few weeks back, and fans lost their minds. After her lip kits were such a success, the Kylighters, a highlighter, were instantly sold out. So, fans finally received their Kylighters this week and it was a mess.

After weeks of waiting for their new Kylighters, that they spent $22 on, fans finally received them in the mail, only to find out that they were empty! The packaging was sent out perfectly and everything seemed normal until fans opened up the package to find there was no product!

So @kyliecosmetics and @KylieJenner why y'all send me a empty KyLighter container. Somebody needs to be contacting me very soon pic.twitter.com/xIyrmceX2n — Lil Eason (@ohfckitsb) March 9, 2017

THERES NO HIGHLIGHTER IN THE COMPACT!!!!!!! ITS EMPTY!!!!!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/thIGkwZebf — brianna 🇯🇲 (@btaylorbeauty) March 8, 2017

While Kylie has yet to respond to everyone freaking out, the brand reached out to someone via Twitter direct message saying, “Hi Jordan! We saw your post about your empty Kylighter on Twitter. Our customer service team emailed you last night and we’re sending out your replacement first think this morning! We’ll send a tracking number over as soon as it ships. X.” Wow, at least the issue was somewhat addressed!

What do you guys think about this crazy news — would you be mad at Kylie?

