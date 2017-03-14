Kim Kardashian Dresses Up & Kourtney Dresses Down For Family Movie Night: VOTE

AKM-GSI

Kim Kardashian, 36, and Kourtney Kardashian, 37, looked adorable when they headed out on a family movie night in LA on March 13th. The two gorgeous sisters opted to wear two totally different looks, but we love them both equally. Kourtney opted to go casual, while Kim opted to dress up.

Personally, when I’m going to the movies, I want to be as comfortable as possible and be cozy in sweatpants. The thought of being in a mini dress or heels at a movie theater is frightening. But, to each his own, and that’s what Kim said when she rocked a skin-tight black mini dress with lace-up heeled Yeezy boots and a metallic black bubble jacket on top. She accessorized her look with her giant gold medallion necklace that she’s been wearing every day.

Kourtney on the other hand always loves to go with a casual but chic look and that’s what she did for this outing. She opted to wear shiny black wide-leg pants, her classic black Vans sneakers, a vintage gray band t-shirt, and a leather jacket on top. Kourt is so cute and stylish, we love it. She always looks perfect, even if she’s in sweatpants!

While we love both of the Kardashian girls' outfits, we can't decide which look we would rock.

