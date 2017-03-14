Kirk Frost’s Baby Mama Drama: Things To Know About Alleged Side Chick Scandal

Courtesy of Instagram

‘L&HHATL’ season 6 is on fire! Kirk Frost is smack dab in the middle of an alleged love child scandal with Jasmine Washington, which is putting his marriage to Rasheeda in hot water. So, we’re breaking it down from the beginning. Here’s everything you should know!

While nothing has been proven yet, the tea in ATL is scalding hot! The premiere of Love & Hip Hop Atlanta started with a bang on March 6, when Kirk Frost’s, 47, alleged baby mama, Jasmine Washington, 27, crashed the masquerade party the cast was at and started spitting claims that Kirk was her baby daddy. Well, those rumors had been going off for quite some time before she stepped onto the seen in the premiere. So, in case you haven’t been following, we’re taking you back to where it all started.

Early Jan. 2017: Rumors start swirling that Kirk has an alleged love child with someone…

Jan. 23, 2017: The first report that Jasmine Washington is suing Kirk for child support comes out. She allegedly claimed that he supported her and 6-month-old child, Kannon Mekhi Washington, financially and even gave her a car, while supposedly housing her in an apartment in the same building as his home with Rasheeda. She also reportedly claimed that when she dump Kirk, he cut her off financially.

Jan. 24, 2017: Joseline Hernandez, 30, co-hosts The Real and reveals that she heard Kirk has a baby with a stripper.

Jan. 25, 2017: The first photo of his alleged side chick, Jasmine Washington emerges.

Jan. 30, 2017: A new report claims that Kirk was planning to leave his wife Rasheeda, 34.

Feb. 19, 2017: The Jasmine Washington alleged side chick scandal was reportedly created for a L&HH juicy storyline.

March 6, 2017: However, that report didn’t seem to hold up when Jasmine Washington made her first appearance on the show’s’ premiere. She told Karlie Redd, 38, and Yung Joc, 33, that Kirk was the father of her child and that she had receipts to prove it! Kirk denied even knowing her to her face, and tried to explain to Rasheeda that he “may” have known Jasmine from a strip club. So, did Joseline’s story check out? [refer back to Jan. 24]

March 7, 2017: It’s reported that Jasmine is dating and raising her baby boy with, Rodney Bullock, an alleged felon reportedly convicted for battery.

March 9, 2017: Jasmine Washington reportedly brings up more claims against Kirk. She reportedly claims that he seduced and abandoned her, and she allegedly wants child support asap.

March 13, 2017: HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY learns that Jasmine Washington is telling people that Kirk has another baby mama and another child that he’s supporting. And, if she doesn’t get the money she needs from Kirk, she’ll expose his dark past.

March 13 2017: The second episode of season 6 of L&HHATL airs. Jasmine turns up the heat and meets with Karlie Redd to show her video “proof” of Kirk with her child. By the end of the episode Rasheeda is seen clearly devastated and confronts Kirk about the baby mama drama. Obviously we are left with a cliffhanger on that one.

March 14, 2017: HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY learns that Rasheeda will most likely stick by Kirk’s side [like she had been] throughout the alleged scandal for the sake of keeping her family together.

March 20, 2017: Episode 3 of L&HHATL will pick up where we left off with Rasheeda finally confronting Kirk… stay tuned!

