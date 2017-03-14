Khloe Kardashian Gushes Over Her ‘Love’ Tristan Thompson In Sweet Birthday Message

Courtesy of Instagram

Khloe Kardashian is head over heels for boyfriend Tristan Thompson, and what better day to tell him how much she cares than his birthday on March 14! The denim designer had the sweetest message for her ‘love,’ and she’s praying they have ‘many more’ together. Aww!

Khloe Kardashian, 32, is hoping for “many more” years with boyfriend Tristan Thompson, and she made it crystal clear on his 26th birthday that she’s in it for the long haul! The curvaceous Kardashian took to Instagram on March 14 to wish her man a very happy birthday, and the message warmed our hearts!

“To the happiest of birthdays my love!” wrote Khloe. “To the first of many more together! May God continue to bless you in all of your days! And may we forever look at one another like this 💋” So sweet!

The touching message was accompanied by an absolutely adorable pic of the couple. Khloe looks happier than ever gazing into her sexy NBA baller’s eyes while he holds a piece of cake in his hands. She looks stunning in braids and and all-black ensemble, and he seems to be in party mode wearing a shirt with a Hawaiian print and a backwards hat. Plus, he’s looking at her like she’s the only present he wants this year. So cute!

Khloe didn’t really have to say anything because earlier in the day she showed Tristan how much she loves him by surprising him with hundreds of balloons, tons of chocolate, and dozens of flowers. Plus, a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that she planned to give him the ultimate gift of tons of sexytime on his special day. What more could he want? She’s so romantic!

