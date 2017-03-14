Kesha On Emotional Journey After Rehab: ‘I Was Starving Myself Nearly To Death’

Getty

Kesha is back and better than ever. The singer, 30, took the stage at the South by Southwest Film Festival on March 14 to fire back at the online bullies, reveal the pain that’s brought her to where she is today, and yes, tease her new music.

“I got bullied at school and got to go home and write songs about it — they get bullied at home and go home and get bullied online,” Kesha said in a chat with Refinery 29’s CCO Amy Emmerich. “I think that the world should be a safe place.”

She also revealed that before becoming a singer, she was in school and wanted to study psychology in college; when she was offered a singing career, she took it in part to get away from the bullies. “Music was my way of copying — [I want people to] make art, whatever medium it is. Making food, painting, pottery, singing, it’s like a freedom and a creativity that almost comes from somewhere else,” she said. “That’s my way of coping — along with a sh-t ton of therapy.

Kesha revealed that before heading to rehab in 2014, she tried everything she could to be happy, and at one point developed an eating disorder; today she speaks about it because it’s important.

“I used to be so embarrassed. It’s still hard for me to talk about it… it can kill you,” she said through tears. “I almost died. I came very close…closer than I even knew. By the time I entered rehab, they were surprised I hadn’t had a stroke because I wasn’t consuming enough of anything… The sick thing is [when] I was starving and people would say. ‘You look so great, look so fabulous, keep doing what you’re doing.’ Little did they know, I was starving myself nearly to death.”

Following rehab, Kesha returned home and decided to undergo a ton of changes — like dropping the $ from her name. “I let go of my facade about being a girl who didn’t care. My facade was to be strong, and I realized it was total bullshit. I took out the $ because I realized that was part of the facade,” she said.

She also added that yes, she is working on new music — and has “70-80 songs” ready to choose from, and it will go back to her “country roots” in the storytelling sense, but will still be a pop album.

“The new music is just be speaking honestly about the sh-t I’ve been through in my life. I’m really proud of it,” she said. “I’m talking honestly about my life for the first time ever without anyone dictating anyone.” While she doesn’t yet have a date for the album, Kesha is hoping it’s soon. And for now, she’s writing ever day and just being herself — and loving it.

“My goal is to live on an island full of cats one day, in the not far off future… be naked, let everything sag and just say f–k it.” Where can we sign up?

