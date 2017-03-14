Kanye West’s Family Heartbroken Over Tragic Death Of His Cousin’s Infant Son

FameFlyNet

This is absolutely devastating. Kanye West and his family are grieving the loss of his cousin Ricky Anderson’s infant son, Avery, who sadly passed on March 13. Get the tragic details on the baby’s death.

Kanye West‘s cousin Ricky Anderson,’s infant son, Avery, 1, reportedly passed away in his sleep on March 13, according to TMZ. Avery, who just celebrated his first birthday recently, reportedly had no sign of illness or distress. This is heartbreaking.

Anderson has been posting videos and photos of Avery on Instagram with emotional captions. He posted this video, above, of Avery with a heart.

In a separate post, Ricky wrote, “Today was the worst day of my life! I lost my lil man and gained an angel! Rest in Paradise!!! I love you man.” Just awful.

Anderson is actually an employee of the 39-year-old rapper. He works at Yeezy’s record label, G.O.O.D. Music as an A&R/Consultant.

Ye’ and his cousin have been known to have a close relationship. They’ve been photographed [above] out together in the past at various events and concerts.

Anderson’s been known to pal around with celebs such as, actors Terrence J, Casper Smart and Michael B. Jordan.

Our thoughts are with Kanye and his family during this difficult time.

This story is still developing…

