Jesse James ‘Doesn’t Regret’ Cheating On Sandra Bullock: ‘I Was An Idiot’ For Marrying Her

It’s been nearly seven years since Jesse James and Sandra Bullock famously divorced after he cheated on her, and on March 14 he opened up about how he ‘doesn’t regret’ his choices. On top of that, he said he was ‘an idiot’ for marrying her in the first place! Check it out.

Jesse James, 47, is proving he’s still kind of a jerk on March 14 after revealing that he “doesn’t regret” cheating on Sandra Bullock, 52, in 2010, leading to their divorce. Speaking of his new marriage to drag racer Alexis DeJoria, 39, he tells DailyMail “it makes me look back at other relationships and be like, ‘I was an idiot! What was I thinking? That was never going to work.’ But I guess that’s how you learn, you know.”

"You know how it is in the circus, when a clown stumbles over everything and then suddenly turns into the star acrobat of the show" ~ John Moses Browning A post shared by Jesse James (@popeofwelding) on Jan 21, 2017 at 10:06am PST

Jesse seems pretty comfortable with his past, despite major backlash. “Yeah, I did cheat on my wife, yeah, I stood up and took accountability for it and apologized. And that’s end of story,” he said. “The easy [put down] is like, oh well you cheated on Sandra Bullock. That’s the world’s easiest comeback.” Jesse seems to think his infidelity was less of a mistake, more of an instinct. “In general, both women and men cheat. It’s part of life.” Gross.

After everything he put Sandra through in such a public forum, he seems to feel like he’s the true victim, saying “it’s like people love to see you fall. And the farther you get, the higher you get, the more they love it. I look at myself now and I look at how I was feeling then, and I think I was completely overreacting as far as letting it really get to me.”

Jesse also believes that “a lot of good happened out of [the end of his marriage]” because it got him to move away from Los Angeles, focus on his kids more and “be myself.” So what does the West Coast Choppers founder do now? Make expensive guns (one of which will be a gift for Donald Trump) and design flannel shirts.

