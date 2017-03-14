Jade Roper Reveals When She & Tanner Tolbert Conceived Their Baby

Image Courtesy of Instagram

Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert are one of the most popular couples to come out of Bachelor Nation — and now they’ve got a little one on the way. HollywoodLife.com caught up with Jade during ‘The Bachelor’ finale to get an update on her pregnancy!

“I’m 15 weeks today. I’m super excited,” Jade (Roper) Tolbert told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY in Austin, Texas at the Twitter House’s Bachelor viewing party on March 13. So, that means there’s only a few more weeks until they can learn the gender of the baby — and they plan on it!

“We’re gonna find out. There’s a blood test you can do and find out early, but we’re gonna wait for the sonogram, which we can do at 20 weeks,” she told us. Jade and Tanner Tolbert tied the knot on Jan. 24, 2016 in Orange County, Calif., and we got to see it on a Valentine’s Day special. Of course, they met on Bachelor in Paradise, and they actually conceived the baby during a tropical vacation, too!

“For my 30th birthday, we went to the Bahamas with Ashley Iaconetti, Jared [Haibon], Ashley’s sister (Lauren), Carly [Waddell] and Evan [Bass], and we got pregnant on the trip,” she said. During taht trip, Jade posted adorable photos on Instagram, including one of her kissing Tanner. “When you want to plant a kiss on him… but he’s just over here being an Instagram model and whatnot,” she wrote on an adorable pic.

The pair revealed their pregnancy on Twitter on March 8, sharing their excitement! “I feel like it’s a girl, Tanner wants it to be a boy!” Jade said they’ve talked about “a couple names” they like, as well.

We're crazy grateful to finally announce a little secret we've been keeping! We're absolutely head over heels in love already!👶 @ttolbert05 pic.twitter.com/2SU0N3GnHn — Jade Tolbert (@jadelizroper) March 8, 2017

While Jade was originally on Chris Soules‘ season of The Bachelor and Tanner was on Kaitlyn Bristowe‘s season of The Bachelorette, it wasn’t until Bachelor in Paradise they found love — yes, on reality TV. With spinoffs like Ben & Lauren: Happily Ever After? and The Twins: Happily Ever After?, we had to know if Jade would be open to one day stepping back into reality TV.

“I don’t know, but we’ve talked about it,” she said. “I feel like the last couple of years, our lives have been so crazy that we’re kind of trying to be private now a little bit.”

HollywoodLifers, do you hope Tanner and Jade have a boy or girl?

