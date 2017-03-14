April The Giraffe: Will Animal Park Name Her Baby ‘Stella’ After Huge Winter Storm?

Courtesy of Facebook

What do April The Giraffe and winter storm Stella have in common? They are both huge topics of discussion right now! HollywoodLife.com has learned EXCLUSIVELY whether or not the two might collide if April’s baby calf is named after the huge storm!

April The Giraffe, 15, is getting all kinds of publicity right now as the world awaits the birth of her calf while a live stream, set up at her home in Animal Adventure Park, is capturing her every movement. But just at the height of April and her unborn baby’s fame, in came winter storm Stella, which hit the Northeast on March 14. Stealing April’s thunder much, Stella? Not necessarily, as it could be a sign as to what she should name her baby!

So is Animal Adventure Park, “an interactive educational animal park… made up of rescues, surrenders, and planned acquisitions” on board with the idea? “No,” Jordan Patch, the owner of the park, told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “The naming contest is in place for revenue to support conservation and our foundation Ava’s Little Heroes,” referencing the park’s previous announcement they would be holding an online contest to let fans decide the name. The foundation they have chosen to support was founded in Jordan’s daughter Ava’s name, after she was born with a debilitating disease.

As for an update on April’s status, Jordan said she still hasn’t gone into labor, but gave a few details on what will happen once she does.”The actual birthing process, once we see the hooves, will last 30-60 minutes.” Jordan also told us that, “ideally April will nurse her calf.” Okay, we’re sure we’d want to see a live stream of that too!

HollywoodLifers, would you like for April The Giraffe’s baby to be named Stella? Give us all your thoughts below!

