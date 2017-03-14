Emma Watson Rocks Romantic Updo & Berry Lip For ‘Beauty & The Beast’ NYC Premiere

REX Shutterstock

I think we know the ‘beauty’ in ‘Beauty & The Beast!’ Emma Watson looked picture perfect at the NYC premiere on March 13. Read about her favorite skincare and makeup products below!

Emma Watson has stunned at every stop of this worldwide tour promoting the live-action Beauty & The Beast, coming to theaters on March 17.

At the final stop, in New York City, she rocked glowing skin, a pretty updo and a classic red lip.

Emma recently spoke to Into The Gloss and dished on all her favorite makeup and skincare.

“No matter what, I always wash my face at night,” Emma said. “I could get back from a shoot at 4 AM and still cleanse, tone, and moisturize before going to bed. People are amazed by this, but it’s just one of those self-care practices that I really enjoy. I think it’s because, when I was going through puberty — particularly around ages 14 and 15 — I had really bad skin. So when you get in a good place with you skin, you really appreciate it and try to take care of it.”

If definitely shows, because her face looked flawless at the NYC premiere! Of course, she is wearing makeup, but she admitted that she likes when makeup still looks like skin.

“On a daily basis, I’ll always use the Red Pomegranate Cheek and Lip Stain from The Body Shop. It’s not certified organic or anything, but they do a ton of awesome work for the environment and fair trade. It’s something I always wear because A) it doesn’t really look like makeup and B) I tend to get very pale. I’m not someone who has a ton of pink in her skin, so I get washed out without a bit of color added to my face. It makes me look healthy and less exhausted. And I like that you can kiss someone while you’re wearing it and it’s not going to come off. Other than that, everyday makeup is my RMS ‘Un’ Cover-Up Concealer and Powder. That’s an amazing brand — I’m pretty obsessed with RMS.”

