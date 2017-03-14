Emily Maynard Slams Nick & Vanessa’s Relationship After ‘Bachelor’ Finale: ‘Yikes’

Courtesy of Instagram/REX Shutterstock

America may have fallen in love with Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi’s relationship over the course of the most recent season of ‘The Bachelor,’ but former ‘Bachelorette’ star Emily Maynard dissed their romance in a scathing new tweet! See it here.

Is Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi‘s relationship doomed? Well, former Bachelorette star Emily Maynard seems to think so. While watching Nick and Vanessa on the After The Final Rose special on March 13, she tweeted, “They look like me and you know who. Yikes!!” And considering her Bachelor relationships with both Jef Holm and Brad Womack failed miserably, we’re pretty sure she wasn’t paying Nick and Vanessa a compliment.

Sadly, Emily’s not the only one who noticed some major awkwardness between Nick and Vanessa during After The Final Rose. Ashley Spivey, who starred on Brad’s season of The Bachelor and Emily was responding to, also agreed, saying, “oh Em I agree 😳 let’s hope Nick finds a happiness like yours though 😘❤️.” Today, Emily is married to hometown sweetheart Tyler Johnson — they tied the knot in 2014.

@EmilyMaynard oh Em I agree 😳 let's hope Nick finds a happiness like yours though 😘❤️ — Ashley Spivey (@AshleySpivey) March 14, 2017

And that’s not all. Reality Steve, who regularly spoils entire seasons of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, chimed in during After The Final Rose Monday evening and posted a picture of Nick and Vanessa looking miserable, while captioning it with: “Nick and Vanessa’s relationship summed up in one picture.” Ouch!

Nick and Vanessa's relationship summed up in one picture pic.twitter.com/oYEZpu7RlR — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) March 14, 2017

But on a positive note, we hear Nick feels he has found “the one” in Vanessa and “this is it” for him. “Some may think it was all for the cameras, but the emotion you saw was all genuine,” a Bachelor source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He was so psyched and so happy to propose to Vanessa. Although he came close before, it was like it was the first time all over again for him because of her. He really thinks this is it and he finally found ‘The One.’”

HollywoodLifers, how do YOU feel? Will Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi go the distance? Tell us how you feel below!

