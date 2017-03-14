Donald Trump Releases Some 2005 Tax Info & Slams Rachel Maddow As ‘Dishonest’

REX/Shutterstock

Donald Trump finally released some of his 2005 tax info after MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow exclusively landed two pages of his tax returns and was about to broadcast the details. He is now falsely accusing her of ‘illegally’ releasing this information and insulting her as ‘dishonest’ for doing her job as a journalist.

Talk about a pre-emeptive move! Donald Trump finally released some of his tax returns from 2005 after Rachel Maddow got copies of the them and announced she would broadcast the details on her MSNBC show Mar. 14. The tax info says that he made $150 million that year and paid $38 million in taxes. A statement from the White House released shortly before Maddow’s show aired read, “You know you are desperate for ratings when you are willing to violate the law to push a story about two pages of tax returns from over a decade ago.” It added that it is “totally illegal to steal and publish tax returns,” and bashed the “dishonest media.” Okay, what Maddow did was NOT illegal, so Trump is totally lying on that account.

Trump had been insistent throughout his entire presidential campaign that he would not release any of his tax returns, an unprecedented move for any candidate who ever sought the office since the Richard Nixon era. The closest any news outlet came to getting information on it was the NY Times, which got ahold of copies of a 1995 form where he filed a $916 million loss, which could have allowed him to not pay taxes for up to 18 years.

Maddow dropped the bombshell news that she had got ahold of the 1040 forms just hours before The Rachel Maddow Show went on the air. The news spread like wildfire on Twitter and she became the top trending topic. Needless to say when her show came on at 9pm EST, there were a whole lot of viewers who were dying to hear the details about his tax return. There was so much interest that it crashed her page on the MSNBC website!

The 43-year-old broadcaster’s self-titled show has been on a roll lately, having its best ratings ever in Feb. 2017. Maddow has taken to only covering Trump’s actions and not his tantrums on social media, and that has served her well. “We developed sort of an informal, internal mantra…which is that we basically cover them as if they are a silent movie,” she told The Wrap on Mar. 3. “I stopped covering the Twitter feed and we started covering only what they do rather than what they say.” After becoming the first journalist to get ahold of Trump’s tax returns, she’s bound to get an even bigger audience now!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think about Trumps reaction to Maddow releasing a portion of his tax returns? Is it appropriate?

