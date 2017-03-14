Donald Trump’s Lawyer Slams Snoop Dogg For ‘Shooting’ Fake President In New Video

Don’t piss off Donald Trump’s lawyer, Michael Cohen! After Snoop Dogg dropped his music video for ‘Lavender,’ where he literally puts a gun to a look-a-like Trump’s head and shoots, Cohen called Snoop and the video ‘ridiculous’ and a ‘total disgrace.’ Watch his scathing reaction!

Snoop Dogg, 45, is a disappointment to the country, according to President Donald Trump’s [70] lawyer, Michael Cohen. The attorney didn’t hold back when he appeared on TMZ Live on March 14, where he repeatedly slammed Snoop’s “Lavender” video, where the rapper pokes fun at a Trump America and pretends to assassinate the President… actually, Snoop refers to Trump as “Ronald Klump” in the video. In his 1:49 rant, Cohen said that Snoop owes the president an apology, and even told him that he could be doing much better. Watch his infuriated reaction, here.

“It’s totally disgraceful,” Cohen began. “Snoop owes the president an apology. There’s absolutely nothing funny about an assassination attempt on a president. I’m really shocked at Snoop. I really thought that he was better than that. I’m not really sure I understand the artistic value to having somebody dress up as Trump and firing a weapon at him.” In fact, Trump’s lawyer added that the video had zero artistic value, and no comical satire.

Cohen continued to go against Snoop by saying, “You know what’s sad? There’s so much more Snoop can do for this country then these sort of ridiculous videos.” Then, Cohen decided to insinuate what the rest of the world was thinking when he said, “I’m sure the rest of the country is disappointed as well. So unfortunately, shame on you Snoop, you should be better than that.”

Cohen even went on to be unbiased in the sense that he would not have accepted the video if it was President Barack Obama, 55, or anyone else. The attorney then addressed the massive protests that have been going on against Trump and his extreme policies. “And, if you have a protest, that’s fine; make your point… He [Snoop] has to learn that they need to respect the office of the president.” Damn.

Snoop dropped the controversial video on March 12 and it already has over 1 million views. The video features multiple men painted as clowns and depicts events similar to the shooting of Philando Castile in 2015 and more real life incidents. YouTube star, Jesse Wellens directed the video and it’s a response to police brutality and the unfair treatment of minorities, specifically under President Trump.

“Lavender” features a scene where a parody of Trump is speaking at a press conference, announcing the deportation of all dogs. The video also features a scene where a police officer shoots a family man who is smoking weed inside his car. The man has a toy gun in the passengers seat that belongs to his son, and the officer sees it and fires multiple times. While that whole scene is happening, a random bystander was filming the shooting on his cell phone camera. And, by the end of the video, Snoop put a gun to Trump’s head, while he had his hands up. When Snoop fired the gun, a flag with the word “bang” opened up hat symbolized he had pulled the trigger.

HollywoodLifers, what are your thoughts on Snoop’s music video?