Christina El Moussa Dishes On Love Life After Gary Anderson Split: Is She Dating?

Christina El Moussa’s shocking split with contractor Gary Anderson left ‘Flip or Flop’ fans wondering: who’s the lucky guy she’ll date next? The beautiful blonde dished in a new interview about the state of her love life after quite the crazy year, and the answer is surprising!

For Christina El Moussa, 33, things are “going really good” in life and love despite splitting with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa, 35, still having to work with him on their husband-wife HGTV show, and then breaking up with boyfriend Gary Anderson! Christina opened up in an interview with Entertainment Tonight about the status of her love life now that she’s back on the market. Any suitable bachelors in the running while she navigates life post-breakup(s)?

The Flip or Flop star has one priority right now, she said, and that’s focusing her attention fully on her two children, daughter Taylor, 6, and son Brayden, 16 months, and on her career. Don’t hold your breath waiting for her to show up in public with a new guy, because she’s just not interested at the moment.

“Honestly a relationship is the farthest [sic] thing from my mind right now,” Christina told Entertainment Tonight. “It’s not even on my radar.” Smart lady! She revealed that one important relationship in her life is getting better and better every day, however.

Christina and Tarek, who announced their divorce in December 2016, aren’t exactly racing back into each other’s arms, but she said, “We’re actually getting along really, really well right now.” They’re working together on Flip or Flop by “letting go of past resentment, living in the future and remembering that kids are the priority.” That’s so nice to hear, especially after things got so tumultuous after splitting in May!

