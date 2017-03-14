Chad Michael Murray & Sarah Roemer Welcome Second Child Together — Sweet Pic

Courtesy of Instagram

Congratulations are in order for Chad Michael Murray and Sarah Roemer who announced the birth of their second child, a little girl, on March 13 via an absolutely precious photo on Instagram. Check it out right here!

Chad Michael Murray, 35, and Sarah Roemer, 32, have just brought another beautiful baby into this world. The former One Tree Hill star announced the birth of the couple’s second child (they already have a 1-year-old son) via Instagram on March 13 and we couldn’t have been more excited to see the sweet pic that went along with the post.

“Don’t worry little girl you can hold on as tight as you want for as long as you want,” Chad captioned the Instagram post that featured his baby girl grasping his finger. “I’m already yours & I’ll never let go😚👶😌👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 I’ve now two incredible woman in my life. My son & I are two lucky guys. @rooeemer 😎❤️” OMG we cannot believe how insanely adorable Chad’s promise to his daughter is! And would you look at her grip on Chad’s finger? We can already tell she’s gonna be a total daddy’s girl!

The fact that Chad and Sarah were expecting again was not revealed until November 2016. But back in July, when the Cinderella Story star was still just a father of one he told Entertainment Tonight that “having a family just changes your perspective on everything.”

“I mean, it’s a world changer. … For me, it was the greatest thing that’s ever happened to me. … I think you’re always walking around with the mentality that you want to make sure that they’re proud and you want to represent them well and just be a great leader.” We’re sure Chad feels that way times two now!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think Chad and Sarah will name their daughter? Give us all your thoughts below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.