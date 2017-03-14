Camila Cabello Fantasizes About Her Love Life: Who’s Her Dream Guy?

Image Courtesy of Latina Magazine

Camila Cabello has finally given us a peek at her romantic side in a March 13 interview, and she even gave us a list of requirements for her dream boyfriend. So who exactly is Camila’s type? Check it out!

Camila Cabello, 20, tends to be tight-lipped about her love life, but in a new interview with Latina magazine, she doesn’t hold back. “Love is the most important thing to me in the world. I’m such a hopeless romantic,” the popstar tells the mag. “Here’s my dream life: I want to make songs and have incredible experiences with people,” she adds. “I want to make music, but I also want to go on road trips with friends. I want to go backpacking around Europe. I want to meet a Spanish boy in Spain and fall in love.” Camila knows what she likes!

Camila also claims that she’s an excellent girlfriend — and we believe her. “When I fall in love with someone I would do anything for them,” she shares. It’s probably because I’m Latin. I’m so passionate, and I grew up listening to boleros and love songs.” So sweet!

Camila has been connected to Austin Mahone, Shawn Mendes and even Louis Tomlinson, but she has always hid her romantic interests from the public. Now we know the reason! “I get why people are interested in my love life, but I don’t want to give people that piece of me because it is the most important part,” the former Fifth Harmony singer explains. “I don’t want to be locked up in a hotel room and just do press and red carpets. That’s not the kind of life I want to live.” Good for you, Camila!

